SungEel HiTech Implements Rockwell Automation's PlantPAx DCS for Eco-Friendly Battery Recycling

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / SungEel HiTech, a global recycling specialist, is establishing a secondary battery recycling infrastructure to actively support the realization of a circular economy in the electric vehicle era and the transition to an eco-friendly industry.

In line with domestic and international environmental policies and market changes, the company plays a key role in the global battery recycling sector and is committed to developing technologies and expanding business for a more sustainable future.

Recent international environmental regulations such as the strengthened EU Battery Directive require improved recovery rates of valuable metals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as the adoption of eco-friendly processes.

SungEel HiTech is proactively responding to these changes by advancing technology and focusing on expanding production infrastructure. The main process involves recycling lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, mobile phones, and energy storage systems (ESS) to extract valuable metals.

"Previously, individual unit processes such as discharging, disassembly, crushing, melting, and hydrometallurgical refining were managed by different systems for each process, leading to complexities in operation and maintenance, as well as challenges in ensuring process efficiency," said Kim Taekyung, Manager of SungEel HiTech. "Therefore, SungEel HiTech determined that introducing a stable and efficient solution capable of integrally managing all processes on a single platform is urgently needed."

To achieve integrated control and optimization of these processes, SungEel HiTech implemented Rockwell Automation's PlantPAx Distributed Control System (DCS). The PlantPAx DCS solution enables unified control of the entire battery recycling process on a single platform. This standardizes engineering and maintenance platforms, delivering high availability and performance while ensuring long-term technical support.

"Being able to manage complex processes on a single integrated platform has greatly improved efficiency not only in process operations but also in maintenance," Taekyung said. "Additionally, by collecting and analyzing data across the entire process in real time, we have enabled smart factory-based operations that enhance productivity, quality control, and early detection of equipment abnormalities."

Through the implementation of the PlantPAx Distributed Control System, SungEel HiTech has realized automation based on real-time process data, significantly improving production efficiency and quality stability. This has reduced quality variations and enabled consistent product output.

By securing full visibility of all processes and equipment conditions, the company can respond swiftly to abnormal situations. The automated safety management system has enhanced workplace safety and reduced the risk of accidents. Additionally, the environmental monitoring features ensure effective compliance with strengthened domestic and international environmental regulations.

The predictive maintenance capabilities of the PlantPAx DCS help to prevent equipment failures in advance, maximizing uptime and reducing maintenance costs, and greatly improving operational efficiency. Furthermore, this system deployment accelerates SungEel HiTech's transition to a smart factory and establishes the foundational infrastructure to adopt advanced technologies such as AI and big data in the future.

Find additional details about this story, including a video interview with SungEel HiTech, on the Rockwell Automation website.

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sungeel-hitech-implements-rockwell-automations-plantpaxr-dcs-for-eco-f-1193361