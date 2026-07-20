From ESS News Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), has awarded €165 million in funding to seven innovative pumped storage projects under the second call of the BORALMAC program. The selected projects will add 2.071 GW of installed generation capacity and 21.091 GWh of storage capacity across Andalusia, Asturias, Aragon, Extremadura, Catalonia, and Galicia. The government increased the original €90 million budget by €75 million due to strong demand for funding. Six of the seven ...

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