EQS-News: J.P. Morgan SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stabilisation Notice



20.07.2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





20 July 2026 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. OHB SE Announcement: Stabilization Manager undertakes stabilisation measure[s] J.P. Morgan SE (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: +49 (0) 6971240) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/2016/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the o?er of the following securities, as set out below. The securities: Issuer: OHB SE ("OHB") Description: -Offering and private placement of bearer shares with no-par value of OHB(the "Shares")

-ISIN: DE0005936124

-WKN: 593612

-Ticker: OHB Offer / Placement size: 2,930,480 shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager: J.P. Morgan SE, Taunustor 1 (Taunus Türm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Stabilisation period started on: 24 June 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 24 July 2026 Stabilisation occured on: 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026 (inclusive) Stabilisation trading venue: Trading venues where stabilisation has been undertaken: Xetra

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows: Trading date Volume VWAP (EUR) Lowest price Highest price Trading venue 13 July 2026 5,347 262.7459 260.0000 268.0000 XETR 14 July 2026 5,187 265.0264 259.0000 268.0000 XETR 15 July 2026 4,206 256.3701 251.0000 263.5000 XETR 16 July 2026 5,000 243.3093 235.0000 250.5000 XETR 17 July 2026 5,856 239.7346 229.0000 242.0000 XETR

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK in accordance with the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK who are qualified investors within the meaning of the POATRs (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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