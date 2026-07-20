American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Receives Texas DSHS Certificate for All 12 Registered Texatron Fusion Engine Models; Testing Expected the Week of July 27, 2026

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) ("American Fusion" or the "Company"), developer of the proprietary Texatron Fusion Engine, has received a Certificate for Industrial Radiation Machines from the Texas Department of State Health Services ("DSHS"). The certificate represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone supporting the Company's previously announced engineering, research, prototype-testing and technical-validation program.

The certificate, Registration No. R54726, was issued on July 17, 2026 and remains effective through February 28, 2034, subject to continued compliance with its conditions and applicable Texas radiation-control requirements. The registration identifies American Fusion as the registrant, designates Dr. John E. Brandenburg as the Company's Radiation Safety Officer, and covers the Company's 12 registered Texatron research model classes. The Company's mailing address of record is in Southlake, Texas; the machines are authorized for use at a research testing facility in Lubbock, Texas.

Testing Schedule and Facility Arrangement

American Fusion received DSHS Certificate No. R54726 authorizing research and development use of its registered Texatron machines at an authorized research testing facility in Lubbock, Texas. Under an agreement with BlankSlate Innovation (BSI), a Lubbock-based scientific instrumentation and engineering firm, the Company will conduct testing at specialized radiation-testing facilities that BSI coordinates in association with Texas Tech University. American Fusion is withholding the specific site for security and operational reasons.

Subject to final scheduling coordination and the availability of key American Fusion and Texas Tech personnel, the Company currently expects to begin testing Texatron systems during the week of July 27, 2026. The planned program is expected to include additional testing of the Company's 500 kW Texatron Fusion Engine and initial testing of its 5 MW Texatron Fusion Engine. Preparations are continuing, including equipment mobilization, installation planning, safety reviews, diagnostic integration, calibration and coordination with facility personnel.

Dr. Robert V. Duncan of Texas Tech University commented, "We are excited to begin the planned testing of the Texatron systems at Texas Tech. The project presents an opportunity to apply advanced scientific instrumentation, disciplined testing procedures and experienced technical personnel to the evaluation of an innovative compact-fusion platform. We look forward to working with the American Fusion team as the testing program moves forward."

Certificate Coverage

The registration covers research and development activities involving the following registered Texatron model classes: 500 kW, 1 MW, 5 MW, 10 MW, 20 MW, 30 MW, 50 MW, 75 MW, 100 MW, 250 MW, 500 MW and 1 GW Fusion Engine classes. The certificate registers these as model classes under authorized serial-number ranges and incorporates the Company's submitted operating and safety procedures, shielding information and radiation-safety framework for the research testing bunker.

The listed power ratings identify the Company's registered Texatron model classes and serial-number ranges. They should not be interpreted as confirmation that any model has been built, completed development, demonstrated its rated net electrical output, or achieved commercial readiness. Individual systems remain subject to engineering, construction, testing, independent validation and further development.

What the Certificate Authorizes

The certificate is a Texas radiation-machine registration issued in reliance on the registrant's statements and representations. Subject to its conditions and applicable Texas law, it authorizes American Fusion to receive, possess, acquire, transfer and use the registered industrial radiation machines for approved research and development activities at the authorized location. Authorized activities may include system integration, equipment calibration, low-energy and progressive testing, plasma and electromagnetic-confinement research, radiation monitoring, diagnostic evaluation, engineering-data collection, safety-system verification and technical-validation activities.

The registration expressly limits authorized activities to research and development and prohibits deliberate radiation exposure of humans. American Fusion remains responsible for complying with all certificate conditions, applicable provisions of Title 25 of the Texas Administrative Code, approved operating procedures, radiation-safety requirements, shielding controls, personnel-access procedures and reporting obligations.

This Certificate represents the principal regulatory authorization supporting the Company's planned research, engineering, prototype development, testing, validation, and future production of Texatron Fusion Engine systems in accordance with applicable Texas regulations. No other known material permits, licenses, certificates, or regulatory approvals are required to conduct the planned testing of the Company's 5 MW Texatron Fusion Engine at Texas Tech University.

Regulatory Framework

Texas is a Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Agreement State. Under the federal Agreement State framework, the NRC has transferred specified regulatory authority to qualified states whose programs must remain adequate to protect public health and safety and compatible with the federal program. For the industrial radiation-machine activities addressed by the certificate, DSHS is the applicable Texas regulatory authority, and the registration provides the state authorization required to conduct the covered research and development activities at the approved location.

The certificate should not be characterized as an NRC-issued license, an NRC certification of Texatron performance, or an NRC or Texas Tech University endorsement of American Fusion's technology. It is the authorization issued by the State of Texas for the registered industrial radiation machines and approved research activities. Testing remains subject to compliance with the certificate, facility scheduling, operating procedures, safety requirements and any other site-specific or governmental requirements that may apply.

Management Commentary

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented, "This represents one of the most significant operational milestones in our Company's development. After years of engineering preparation, radiation safety planning, regulatory work and coordination, the State of Texas has issued a certificate covering all 12 of our registered Texatron models.

This certificate provides the regulatory framework for us to move into the next phase of research, testing and validation at Texas Tech. Our team is extremely excited, and we appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Texas Department of State Health Services throughout the review process. We believe this milestone materially advances the Company's development program and moves us closer to obtaining the technical data required for future commercialization."

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer and Radiation Safety Officer of American Fusion, stated, "Receiving this certificate for all 12 Texatron model classes is an extraordinary achievement. It means that the operating procedures, shielding information, radiation safety program and proposed research framework have progressed through the applicable Texas registration process.

For our scientists and engineers, this is the moment when years of design work can move into a new phase of disciplined experimental evaluation and data collection. We are excited to begin testing at Texas Tech, to re-test the 500-kilowatt system and to begin work involving the 5-megawatt Texatron. We intend to proceed carefully, progressively and scientifically, using calibrated instrumentation, rigorous safety controls and documented testing procedures."

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, stated, "This achievement reflects an exceptional collaborative effort involving engineering, scientific, legal, regulatory and radiation safety disciplines. It demonstrates American Fusion's commitment to responsible execution, regulatory compliance and transparent development.

The certificate does not certify commercial performance, but it provides the authorization needed to conduct the covered research program at the approved location. That distinction is important. Our next objective is to generate credible, reproducible and properly documented technical data through disciplined testing."

Fabrice David, Independent Director of American Fusion, commented, "This milestone represents another major step in American Fusion's development. The Company is bringing together scientific innovation, regulatory discipline, experienced personnel and a clear testing program. I congratulate the entire American Fusion and Texas Tech teams on the work required to reach this point."

About the Texatron Technology

Fusion is the process that powers the Sun, in which light atomic nuclei combine under extreme conditions to form a heavier nucleus, converting a small portion of their mass into energy. American Fusion is developing the Texatron as a compact, pulsed fusion system that uses proprietary magnetic-confinement technology to confine and energize plasma using electromagnetic fields, with the goal of ultimately converting the resulting energy into electrical power.

The Company's intended fuel pathway uses deuterium and helium-3, a reaction commonly described as "aneutronic" because its principal reaction does not directly produce a neutron. Secondary reactions may still produce some neutrons and other radiation, so "aneutronic" should not be interpreted as radiation-free. Actual radiation levels must be measured during testing using calibrated equipment and controlled operating procedures. The Texatron remains under development and has not demonstrated sustained net electricity production from a commercial Texatron system.

About BlankSlate Innovation (BSI)

BlankSlate Innovation (BSI) is a Lubbock, Texas-based scientific instrumentation and advanced engineering firm that provides specialized engineering, laboratory, simulation and technical support services supporting fusion energy, nuclear science and other high technology research programs. BSI coordinates access to and technical support for specialized radiation-testing facilities used for advanced research programs.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron Fusion Engine aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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