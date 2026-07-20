EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
From Gold and Silver Explorers to Critical Materials Producers
Investors Ask Questions in Real Time and Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams
NEW YORK, NY - July 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to its latest Featured Conference: the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, July 22-23, 2026.
B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the two-day event into its ecosystem. A distribution and media engine drives a qualified audience to the presentations and the meetings that follow.
The lineup spans gold exploration and development, silver, rare earth elements, copper, phosphate and battery materials, potash and lithium, advanced alloys, critical materials recycling, and royalties. Presenting companies join from markets across the United States, Canada, and Australia.
Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meetings can be requested through the conference platform, and replays are posted to the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels.
Before, during, and after both days, B2i amplifies the event across its platform. That puts these resource companies in front of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. It is the same visibility engine that has carried presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings? at more than 120 investor conferences.
"Demand for gold, silver, rare earth elements, copper, and other critical minerals is being driven by electrification, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain security. B2i Digital owns and operates the most powerful investor network in the capital markets, and for two days we point it straight at the companies exploring, developing, and supplying these essential resources. Investors can meet the management teams directly and we welcome them to reach their own conclusions," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.
To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/b5d04aa5-d59d-4032-830b-6263c65090a6?token=d15c1c24-525c-4857-8eb8-2067bbe69b83
For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-july-22nd-precious-metals-critical-minerals-virtual-investor-conference
Presenting Companies as of [July 20, 2026] (subject to change):
Wednesday, July 22
9:00 AM ET: Neometals Ltd.
Thursday, July 23
9:00 AM ET: White Gold Corp.
For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149946/july-22nd-23rd-precious-metals-critical-minerals-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0722JulyPreciousMetalsCriticalMining
Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.
About B2i Digital, Inc.
B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?. Its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs are the gateway into the B2i Digital ecosystem. Inside, every campaign moves through media B2i owns, from web to video to social to email, and extends through national newswire syndication for broader media pickup. Behind it all sits a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. The firm has supported more than 120 investor conferences, carrying presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro.
B2i Digital Contact Information
David Shapiro
B2i Digital Social Media
https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital
About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information
Greg Young
Disclosure & Disclaimer
B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.
This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.
20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B2i Digital, Inc.
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2368814
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2368814 20.07.2026 CET/CEST