EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Gold, Silver, Rare Earths, and Copper: Public Companies Present at the July 22-23 Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference



20.07.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



From Gold and Silver Explorers to Critical Materials Producers Investors Ask Questions in Real Time and Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams NEW YORK, NY - July 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to its latest Featured Conference: the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, July 22-23, 2026. B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the two-day event into its ecosystem. A distribution and media engine drives a qualified audience to the presentations and the meetings that follow. The lineup spans gold exploration and development, silver, rare earth elements, copper, phosphate and battery materials, potash and lithium, advanced alloys, critical materials recycling, and royalties. Presenting companies join from markets across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meetings can be requested through the conference platform, and replays are posted to the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. Before, during, and after both days, B2i amplifies the event across its platform. That puts these resource companies in front of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. It is the same visibility engine that has carried presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings? at more than 120 investor conferences. "Demand for gold, silver, rare earth elements, copper, and other critical minerals is being driven by electrification, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain security. B2i Digital owns and operates the most powerful investor network in the capital markets, and for two days we point it straight at the companies exploring, developing, and supplying these essential resources. Investors can meet the management teams directly and we welcome them to reach their own conclusions," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/b5d04aa5-d59d-4032-830b-6263c65090a6?token=d15c1c24-525c-4857-8eb8-2067bbe69b83 For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-july-22nd-precious-metals-critical-minerals-virtual-investor-conference Presenting Companies as of [July 20, 2026] (subject to change): Wednesday, July 22 9:00 AM ET: Neometals Ltd.

9:30 AM ET: AE Fuels Corporation

10:00 AM ET: Aurbis Resources Corp.

10:30 AM ET: Gemdale Gold Inc.

11:00 AM ET: Liberty Gold Corp.

11:30 AM ET: Viva Gold Corp.

12:00 PM ET: Evolve Royalties Ltd.

12:30 PM ET: RUA Gold, Inc.

1:00 PM ET: Cassiar Gold Corp.

1:30 PM ET: Neo Performance Materials Inc.

2:00 PM ET: District Metals Corp.

2:30 PM ET: Defense Metals Corp.

3:00 PM ET: Camino Corp.

3:30 PM ET: North Arrow Minerals, Inc.

4:00 PM ET: Honey Badger Silver Inc. Thursday, July 23 9:00 AM ET: White Gold Corp.

9:30 AM ET: LaFleur Minerals Inc.

10:00 AM ET: Omai Gold Mines Corp.

10:30 AM ET: West Point Gold Corp.

11:00 AM ET: Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.

11:30 AM ET: American Critical Minerals Corp.

12:00 PM ET: First Phosphate Corp.

12:30 PM ET: Neotech Metals Corp.

1:00 PM ET: Star Gold Corp.

1:30 PM ET: Newcore Gold Ltd.

2:00 PM ET: Sterling Metals Corp.

2:30 PM ET: 1911 Gold Corporation

3:00 PM ET: Silverco Mining Ltd.

3:30 PM ET: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

4:00 PM ET: Four Nines Gold Inc. For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149946/july-22nd-23rd-precious-metals-critical-minerals-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0722JulyPreciousMetalsCriticalMining Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?. Its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs are the gateway into the B2i Digital ecosystem. Inside, every campaign moves through media B2i owns, from web to video to social to email, and extends through national newswire syndication for broader media pickup. Behind it all sits a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. The firm has supported more than 120 investor conferences, carrying presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News