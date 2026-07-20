Workable Expands MCP Server to 94 Tools, Extending AI Assistant Access Across the Full Hiring and HR Lifecycle

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable , an HR and talent acquisition software platform used by more than 6,200 companies across 100+ countries, today announced 37 new tools for the Workable MCP Server, bringing its total toolset to 94. The expansion gives AI assistants, including Claude (Anthropic) and ChatGPT (OpenAI), direct read and write access to advanced candidate and employee search, the complete performance review lifecycle, account and permissions management, and additional recruiting workflows. Most of the new tools are available now to every Workable customer, on every plan, at no added cost. Advanced Candidate Search and Advanced Employee Search are available on Premier+ and Enterprise plans.

Launched in May 2026, the Workable MCP Server connects AI assistants directly to a company's live Workable data through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting conversational AI to external tools and data. The initial release covered jobs, candidates, pipeline stages, and offers. Today's expansion extends that access across the rest of the platform: employee records, performance reviews, account administration, and job search.

What's new

Advanced Candidate Search - multi-field candidate queries across every open job, with selectable columns, filters, and sorting, chaining directly into full candidate profiles. Available on Premier+ and Enterprise plans.

Advanced Employee Search - the same search depth applied to HRIS employee data, fully permission-aware. Available on Premier+ and Enterprise plans.

Profile Updates reporting - search and surface employee profile changes.

Performance Reviews - a 15-tool suite covering the full review cycle: discovering cycles, filling out forms, submitting, sharing, and signing off.

Member Management - invite, update, deactivate, and reactivate account members and their roles.

Candidate Write Tools - update candidate profiles and revert disqualifications directly.

Job Search - locate any job by partial title and retrieve the shortcode needed for downstream actions.





With this release, an HR leader can ask an AI assistant to pull every profile update logged this quarter, walk through an open performance review cycle, or add a new team member to Workable, without opening the platform or exporting a spreadsheet.

Built on existing permissions

Every MCP session is scoped to the authenticated user's existing role and access within Workable. AI assistants can only read and act on data the user is already authorized to see, across recruiting and HR data alike. No data is shared beyond what an individual user's permissions allow.

"The response to the first MCP release told us we were onto something, teams were already asking their AI assistant to do more than we'd built for. This expansion is the bigger step: performance reviews and employee search are exactly the workflows recruiters and HR teams do every single day, and now an AI assistant can carry them end to end."

- Maria Antoniou, Product Marketing Manager, Workable

Availability

The expanded Workable MCP Server is available now to all Workable customers. Most of the new tools are included at no additional cost on every subscription plan; Advanced Candidate Search and Advanced Employee Search are available on Premier+ and Enterprise plans. Setup takes minutes: users add a custom connector in their AI assistant of choice and authenticate through OAuth2, with no developer involvement and no API keys to manage. Documentation and a step-by-step walkthrough are available at workable.com. Existing customers with questions should contact their account manager.

About Workable

Workable covers the full hiring-to-employment lifecycle in one platform. A mature applicant tracking system, with access to 200+ job boards and 400 million-plus candidate profiles, sits alongside employee management, onboarding, time tracking, and performance tools. Workable's AI Recruiting Agent, launched in 2026, sources, screens, and qualifies candidates autonomously. More than 6,200 companies across 100+ countries use Workable; over 35,000 companies have made more than 2.1 million hires through the platform.

Media Contact

Brendan Jeannetti

Brendan.Jeannetti@workable.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc7ddee-f9f4-47f8-b2a2-e6513289bf88