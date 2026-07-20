WorldIPI LLC: The Palm Beach Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Landmark Collaboration to Record the Music of Filipina Sensation Eylsia Nicolas

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / The Palm Beach Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to announce a major new collaboration: the recording of a full orchestral album featuring the music of internationally acclaimed Filipina artist Eylsia Nicolas.

Nicolas-celebrated by hundreds of critics worldwide and often referred to as "the Filipina that India Adopted"-has generated over half a billion views in India in 2026 alone, an unprecedented achievement that has positioned her as one of the most influential global artists of her generation.

A Voice Reborn Through Science and Innovation

Eylsia will record vocals with the Palm Beach Philharmonic, with select singles set for early release in the Philippines. Her medical team continues to evaluate her timeline for a return to live performance following complications from long COVID, which left her with permanent lung damage and partial vocal cord impairment. These challenges have been mitigated through advanced recording and performance technologies-including 3D spatial audio systems she co-invented-that restore her voice to its pre-illness strength.

Critics, such as Frequenze Musicali (Italy), have praised her current sound, stating that she has "an incredible voice," and Nicolas has been transparent that her live performances now incorporate technological enhancement. She insists audiences understand that her voice today is a fusion of natural artistry and cutting-edge innovation.

A Story Unlike Any Other

Before entering music, Nicolas was a tennis prodigy-winning the Irish Open at age 14 and later competing at Wimbledon and the US Open before injuries ended her athletic career. Her extraordinary life story-spanning sports, science, fashion, entertainment, and personal resilience-is being released in a revolutionary new publishing format that condenses a 400-page biography, recordings, and videos into a smartphone-activated playing card. The book will be expandable, interactive, and guided by AI.

A Record-Breaking Musical Comeback

In December 2025, Nicolas was spotlighted as a comeback artist in the Grammy Edition of Billboard. She dominated the Groover Global Charts, securing 8 of the top 10 positions for global singer-songwriter and breaking records by charting in six different genres simultaneously. Her music generated millions of streams and a rapidly growing fanbase. Critics, such as Avande Music Publishing, have compared her vocal power and range to Céline Dion or late-career Cher.

Palm Beach Philharmonic Looks to Asia

The Palm Beach Philharmonic Orchestra aims to expand its international footprint, with Eylsia's music serving as a cornerstone of its 2026-2027 programming. Her global appeal-particularly across Asia-positions the orchestra for significant new audience growth

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 250 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About The Palm Beach Philharmonic Orchestra

The Palm Beach Philharmonic Orchestra is an affiliate of Worldipi.com LLC.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-palm-beach-philharmonic-orchestra-announces-landmark-collabora-1193403