Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Enabling Growth at Landmark 20th GIL Summit in Shanghai

Global flagship summit marks two decades in China while exploring the opportunities emerging from the country's 15th Five-Year Plan

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan will once again bring together global business leaders, innovators, investors, policymakers and industry experts for the 20th Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit, taking place 4-5 August 2026 at the Jing'an Shangri-La, Shanghai.

The Summit, which also incorporates the 5th New Investment Event, is expected to welcome more than 5,000 delegates through in-person participation, alongside more than 300 distinguished speakers delivering over 120 keynote presentations and panel discussions.

The 2026 edition comes at a pivotal moment for China and the global economy. As the country embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, intelligent manufacturing, the low-altitude economy and green energy are accelerating a new era of innovation-led growth. Against an increasingly uncertain global backdrop, China continues to emerge as a powerful engine of innovation, creating new opportunities for investors, enterprises and technology leaders worldwide.

This year's Summit also marks a unique double milestone, celebrating Frost & Sullivan's 65th anniversary alongside 20 consecutive years of the GIL Summit in China - reflecting the company's longstanding commitment to helping organisations identify emerging growth opportunities, accelerate innovation and achieve transformational growth. Over the past two decades, the GIL Summit has grown into one of China's leading platforms for connecting enterprises, investors and policymakers to exchange ideas, foster collaboration and shape the future of innovation.

Centred on the theme "Embracing the Intelligence Revolution," this year's programme will explore the technologies, industries and investment trends defining China's next phase of development. Sessions will span artificial intelligence, intelligent industries, life sciences, synthetic biology, green energy, capital markets and other emerging technologies transforming the global economy.

"For 65 years, Frost & Sullivan has helped organisations identify tomorrow's growth opportunities," said David Frigstad, Chairman and CEO of Frost & Sullivan. "As China enters a new era of innovation-driven development under the 15th Five-Year Plan, the GIL Summit provides a unique platform for business leaders, innovators and investors to explore the technologies, partnerships and ideas shaping the future."

The two-day programme will feature one flagship plenary forum, ten industry and thematic forums, and the Global Anniversary Celebration and Awards Gala. Delegates will hear from more than 300 speakers, gain access to over 20 Frost & Sullivan research reports, white papers and industry rankings, and benefit from keynote presentations, executive panel discussions and exclusive research briefings exploring China's evolving innovation ecosystem.

As part of the celebrations, Frost & Sullivan will also recognise organisations demonstrating outstanding innovation, growth and leadership through its globally respected Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Best Practices Awards, presented during the Summit.

"For twenty years, the GIL Summit has connected Chinese enterprises with global investors and industry leaders," said Dr Neil Wang, Global Senior Vice President, Co-Chairman Asia-Pacific and Chairman, Greater China, Frost & Sullivan. "As we celebrate this milestone alongside Frost & Sullivan's 65th anniversary, we look forward to fostering new partnerships, strengthening international collaboration and exploring the next generation of global growth opportunities."

Registration for the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership Summit is now open. Join business leaders, innovators and investors in Shanghai on 4-5 August to explore the opportunities shaping China's next era of innovation-driven growth by securing your place here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Contact:

Rachel Zhang

Frost & Sullivan China

E: rachel.zhang@frostchina.com

T: +86 021-3209-6800

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