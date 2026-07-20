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PR Newswire
20.07.2026 19:12 Uhr
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Bybit Launches RLUSD Hold & Earn with Boosted APR and Zero Spot Trading Maker Fee

DUBAI, UAE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of RLUSD Hold & Earn, a limited-time rewards event featuring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. From now until August 19, 2026, eligible users can make the most of their RLUSD portfolios on Bybit whether they choose to hold, trade, or compete.

RLUSD's market capitalization has grown to over $1.5 billion in 2026, with expanding institutional adoption including integrations with exchanges, major banks, and financial institutions.

RLUSD Hold & Earn allows eligible users to earn daily rewards on RLUSD held in their Bybit account, with no staking or lock-up required. Hold longer, earn more. The longer users continue to hold RLUSD, the more rewards they may become eligible for in future campaigns. Eligible users can start at a minimum of 1 RLUSD. Balances are snapshotted 24 times daily, and rewards are calculated based on effective daily holdings, with eligible balances capped at 5,000,000 RLUSD per user.

The exclusive Hold and Earn event includes a loyalty multiplier based on continuous holding duration, rewarding users who maintain their positions over time. Rewards are distributed as commercial incentives and do not constitute interest, yield, or investment returns on RLUSD itself.

For traders, Bybit is cutting trading costs for the RLUSDUSDT spot pair for a limited time, cutting maker fees from 0.10% to 0% and taker fees from 0.10% to 0.04%.

The third segment, Bybit's exclusive RLUSD Trading Competition, adds a 50,000 RLUSD prize pool, giving eligible traders the opportunity to compete for additional rewards through RLUSD spot trading activity during the promotional period.

Institutional clients are eligible for Hold & Earn but are excluded from the Trading Competition.

RLUSD is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple. Natively issued on XRP Ledger, Ethereum, and other blockchains, Ripple USD is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents and redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. As a regulated, reserve-backed digital asset, RLUSD offers the price stability of traditional cash in onchain form.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: RLUSD Hold & Earn: Earn Up to 7% APR and Enjoy 0-Maker Fee Spot Trading

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-rlusd-hold--earn-with-boosted-apr-and-zero-spot-trading-maker-fee-302829814.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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