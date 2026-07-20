Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Announces Final Nominees for California's Best 30 General Managers Power List 2026; Awards Ceremony Set for August 28 at The Westin Los Angeles Airport

Gateway Los Angeles Airport Business District Joins as Associate Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, one of the hospitality industry's leading global networking, recruitment, and media platforms, has officially announced the finalists for Hozpitality's Best 30 General Managers Power List - California 2026. The initiative recognizes outstanding General Managers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational excellence, innovation, and a commitment to elevating the guest experience across California's hospitality industry.

The inaugural California edition has attracted nominations from many of the state's most respected luxury, upscale, midscale, and select-service hotels, representing internationally recognized hotel brands and independent hospitality companies.

The Top 30 Most Popular General Managers will be selected through a combination of public online voting and industry engagement from colleagues, employees, guests, suppliers, partners, and hospitality professionals.

The winners will be honored during an exclusive awards ceremony on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Theatre & Foyer, The Westin Los Angeles Airport.

Hozpitality is also pleased to announce that the Gateway Los Angeles Airport Business District (Gateway LA BID) has joined the event as the Associate Partner, supporting an evening dedicated to recognizing leadership excellence and fostering meaningful industry connections.

The event is expected to bring together approximately 80-100 senior hospitality professionals, including General Managers, hotel owners, management company executives, regional leaders, hospitality suppliers, and industry partners from across California.

Celebrating Hospitality Leadership

"Hospitality is built on exceptional leadership," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group.

"General Managers are the driving force behind successful hotels. They inspire their teams, create memorable guest experiences, develop future leaders, and navigate an ever-evolving industry with resilience and innovation. Through the California GM Power List, we are proud to recognize these outstanding professionals and celebrate the incredible work they do every day."

Final Nominees

This year's finalists represent leading hospitality organizations across California, including Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, Sonesta, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Omni Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Proper Hotels, Taj Hotels, W Hotels, EDITION Hotels, Hyatt Place, Holiday Inn, Embassy Suites, AC Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Residence Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Andaz, Hotel Nikko San Francisco, and many more.

The nominated General Managers collectively represent decades of hospitality leadership across luxury, lifestyle, resort, airport, convention, and boutique hotel segments.

Industry Support

The California GM Power List has received enthusiastic support from hospitality leaders, hotel companies, industry partners, and sponsors committed to recognizing excellence in leadership while strengthening professional connections throughout the California hospitality community.

Hozpitality is also welcoming sponsorship partners whose products and services support hotel operations, hospitality technology, design, procurement, staffing, food & beverage, sustainability, and guest experience.

Voting Now Open

Hospitality professionals, colleagues, employees, suppliers, industry partners, and guests are invited to participate by voting for the General Manager who has made the greatest impact on California's hospitality industry.

The final Top 30 Most Popular General Managers in California will be announced following the close of voting and celebrated during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform connecting more than 1.3 million hospitality professionals through recruitment, networking, industry recognition, news, career development, and events. The company operates Hozpitality.com and Hozpitalityplus.com, serving hotels, restaurants, hospitality management companies, suppliers, and professionals across North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

As part of its continued expansion in the United States, Hozpitality is building a series of hospitality networking events, leadership forums, awards programs, and career initiatives designed to bring together the industry's most influential professionals.

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