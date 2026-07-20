ThriveCart Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 Certification, the Highest Standard in Payment Security

ThriveCart has earned PCI DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 Service Provider certification following a rigorous five-month independent audit by A-LIGN, passing with flying colors across all requirements.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced it has achieved PCI DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 Service Provider certification - the highest level of payment security certification in the industry. The certification was awarded following a five-month independent audit conducted by A-LIGN, an accredited Qualified Security Assessor. ThriveCart received a fully compliant result across all 12 assessed requirements.

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is the global security framework governing how payment card data is handled, processed, and transmitted. Level 1 is the most rigorous tier, requiring a full compliance report by an independent, third-party assessor - not a self-assessment - and sets the same bar applied to major payment processors and financial institutions, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

ThriveCart architecture ensures that sensitive cardholder data never enters its environment. Card details are entered directly into the payment gateway hosted iFrame and transmitted to that provider's secure infrastructure. ThriveCart receives only non-sensitive post-transaction tokens in return. This design, combined with encrypted connections, multi-factor authentication, continuous 24/7 monitoring, and regular penetration testing, formed the basis of a clean audit result.

"Trust is the currency of every transaction. When a customer hands over their payment details, they're trusting the seller - and the seller is trusting the platform beneath them. Achieving PCI DSS Level 1 certification, independently verified by A-LIGN, is our way of making sure that trust is never misplaced," said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. "Security isn't a feature you bolt on. It's the foundation everything else is built on, and this certification reflects that commitment to every one of our sellers and their customers."

For ThriveCart's 75,000+ sellers, the certification delivers real, practical benefits:

Reduced compliance burden - ThriveCart's Level 1 status covers merchants' checkouts too. If payments run through ThriveCart and a merchant doesn't handle card data elsewhere, they don't need their own certification for that part.

Greater customer trust - buyers have a verified, third-party-backed reason to complete their purchase with confidence.

Lower risk exposure - non-compliance with PCI DSS can result in significant fines; selling on a certified platform helps mitigate that

Adherence is an ongoing process and ThriveCart is committed to ongoing maintenance of the PCI DSS certification to retain its highest level of compliance.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and community management platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout and funnel technology, subscription management, affiliate programs, community-first course platform with membership delivery, gamification, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 13 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and course platform. Visit thrivecart.com for more.

Media Contact Information:

Jared Orlin

thrivecart.com

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com

https://thrivecart.com/

SOURCE: ThriveCart

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thrivecart-achieves-pci-dss-v4.0.1-level-1-certification-the-highest-1193473