One Time Suite: OneTimeSuite.com Launches Public "100 Apps in 100 Days" Challenge to Replace Subscription Software With One-Time Purchases

A solo-built catalog aims to prove that ownership beats renting.

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTime Suite announced today the public launch of its "100 Apps in 100 Days" challenge, a catalog of free, open-source applications built as direct alternatives to popular subscription software, including Linktree, Loom, and Wispr Flow, each available to own outright for a single price.

Rather than requiring customers to rent access through recurring subscriptions, OneTime Suite offers every application as free, open-source software that you can self-host, alongside an optional one-time lifetime license that adds a ready-to-run installer or hosted account and an expanded feature set built on top of the free version. Every paid product carries a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rent vs. Own: The Pricing Breakdown

The pricing model stands in direct contrast to the subscription tools it replaces. LinkLeaf, the catalog's link-in-bio application, is available for a one-time payment of $50, compared with an estimated $540 over three years for a comparable Linktree subscription.

BloomRecorder, a screen and camera recording tool, carries the same $20 one-time fee, compared to roughly $540 for three years of Loom's Business plan.

Wispertalk, a voice dictation application, is priced at $50 one time, notable in part because its incumbent competitor, Wispr Flow, offers no one-time purchase option at any price. Competitor pricing was verified on July 13, 2026.

Building 100 Apps at Speed

The catalog's pace of development stems from its production approach. Using Claude Code, the baseline, minimum-viable version of all 102 planned applications was generated across seven days, producing runnable GitHub repositories that are published as fully open-source from day one, free for you to inspect, fork, and self-host. Each day of the ongoing challenge, one application is developed further toward production readiness, with additional features added to distinguish the paid version from its free open-source counterpart.

Every application in the OneTime Suite catalog operates across three tiers: a free, open-source tier available to anyone comfortable working with GitHub; a one-time lifetime purchase for the enhanced build, delivered as a compiled installer or hosted account; and, for applications that require ongoing hosting infrastructure, an optional subscription priced below the incumbent competitor's rate.

"We give the core version away, free and open source," said Benjamin Boyce, founder of OneTime Suite. "The one-time price gets you the fuller, more polished build we keep improving. Either way, you stop renting."

The initiative is designed to challenge the assumption that subscription pricing is the default model for software tools.

"The goal was never to build one company's worth of apps," Boyce explained. "It's to prove that the subscription model is a choice, not a law of nature, and to give people a real alternative for the tools they use every day."

A Growing Catalog and Open Invitation

With its first applications live and the challenge approaching its halfway point, OneTime Suite has published a public roadmap outlining upcoming releases. Developers are invited to contribute to the project on GitHub, and a community has formed around the challenge on Discord. Additional information, along with the full applications catalog, is available at OneTimeSuite.com.

About OneTime Suite

OneTime Suite is a catalog of open-source, self-hostable applications that replace popular subscription tools with free code and optional one-time lifetime purchases. Advanced Marketing Limited operates it. Learn more at OneTimeSuite.com.

About Advanced Marketing Limited

Advanced Marketing Limited is a Hong Kong-based software company focused on building affordable, ownership-based alternatives to subscription software.

Media Contact

One Time Suite

Benjamin Boyce

Press@onetimesuite.com

Hong Kong SAR

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onetimesuitecom-launches-public-100-apps-in-100-days-challenge-to-replace-subscription-software-with-one-time-purchases-302829884.html