Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
42 Proben im Labor - Jetzt beginnt die spannendste Phase für diese Wolfram-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 22:02 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wyyerd Fiber Named Arizona's Top-Rated Provider for Third Time, Also Sweeps Top Speedtest Verified Claims Across Footprint

SURPRISE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber just took home a trio of major honors from the Speedtest Verified claims, presented by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed testing, and did so entirely based on consumer-initiated tests, customer evaluations, and background scans in Speedtest applications. The data confirms what Wyyerd's customers already know: you don't need annual contracts, data caps, or hidden fees to get the fastest, most reliable Internet around.

Based on actual consumer speed tests, Wyyerd earned the titles of Top-Rated Internet Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds across its entire footprint.

On a broader level, the data highlighted major milestones for Wyyerd's growing network, with capabilities up to 8 GIG:

  • The State of Arizona: Wyyerd captured the Top-Rated Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds, sweeping all three major categories statewide for the third time.

  • San Diego County, California: Wyyerd officially secured the honors for Top-Rated Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds across the county.

"These accolades are incredibly meaningful because they reflect the real experiences of our customers," said Justin Freesmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Wyyerd Fiber. "Being named the Top-Rated Provider across our footprint validates our transparent, local-first commitment. We built our 8 GIG network to deliver ultra-reliable Internet, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service and earning the trust of our communities every day."

To check availability, view flat-rate pricing, or learn more about Wyyerd Fiber, visit wyyerd.com.

About Wyyerd Fiber
At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading fiber-optic network, offering residential speeds up to 8 GIG. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored for residents and businesses alike, backed by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla
Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack, Senior Vice President of Marketing
Email Jonah

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-named-arizonas-top-rated-provider-for-third-time-also-sweeps-top-sp-1193456

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.