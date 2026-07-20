Wyyerd Fiber Named Arizona's Top-Rated Provider for Third Time, Also Sweeps Top Speedtest Verified Claims Across Footprint

SURPRISE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber just took home a trio of major honors from the Speedtest Verified claims, presented by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed testing, and did so entirely based on consumer-initiated tests, customer evaluations, and background scans in Speedtest applications. The data confirms what Wyyerd's customers already know: you don't need annual contracts, data caps, or hidden fees to get the fastest, most reliable Internet around.

Based on actual consumer speed tests, Wyyerd earned the titles of Top-Rated Internet Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds across its entire footprint.

On a broader level, the data highlighted major milestones for Wyyerd's growing network, with capabilities up to 8 GIG:

The State of Arizona: Wyyerd captured the Top-Rated Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds , sweeping all three major categories statewide for the third time.

San Diego County, California: Wyyerd officially secured the honors for Top-Rated Provider, Fastest Internet Speeds, and Most Reliable Internet Speeds across the county.

"These accolades are incredibly meaningful because they reflect the real experiences of our customers," said Justin Freesmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Wyyerd Fiber. "Being named the Top-Rated Provider across our footprint validates our transparent, local-first commitment. We built our 8 GIG network to deliver ultra-reliable Internet, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service and earning the trust of our communities every day."

To check availability, view flat-rate pricing, or learn more about Wyyerd Fiber, visit wyyerd.com.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading fiber-optic network, offering residential speeds up to 8 GIG. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored for residents and businesses alike, backed by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-named-arizonas-top-rated-provider-for-third-time-also-sweeps-top-sp-1193456