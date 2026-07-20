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WKN: 923203 | ISIN: US05561Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: BJR
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 21:56
122,00 Euro
-1,61 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00123,0022:48
122,00124,0022:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 22:14 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BOK Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The earnings release can be viewed here: https://investor.bokf.com/Q2-2026-Earnings-Full-Release-PDF.

BOK Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review second quarter 2026 financial results at noon central time on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. To access the event by telephone, please dial 1.800.715.9871 toll free, or 1.646.307.1963, conference ID: 6617678.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and referencing replay PIN 6617678. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's investor relations website: https://investor.bokf.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $53 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $129 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Heather King
Director of Investor Relations
214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bok-financial-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2026-earnings-1193409

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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