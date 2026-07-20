Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) ("Lycos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement today to acquire high netback assets under waterflood targeting the Sparky formation in the Greater Provost area of Alberta (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $70.0 million, prior to closing adjustments, with an effective date of June 1, 2026 (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition will be funded through a $30.0 million bought deal equity financing (the "Equity Financing") and an expanded $75.0 million credit facility (the "Expanded Credit Facility"). Closing of the Acquisition, the Equity Financing and the Expanded Credit Facility is expected to occur on August 6, 2026.

With the strong performance demonstrated from its existing asset base, Lycos is pleased to increase its previously announced exit 2026 production guidance. This performance alone, prior to giving effect to the Acquisition, supports an increase from 2,500 - 3,000 boe/d to 3,000 - 3,500 boe/d. Alongside this guidance revision, the Company is also increasing its previously announced 2026 capital expenditure budget from $35 - 40 million to $50 - 55 million. The $15 million increase will fund an expanded drilling program across Lycos' existing assets, as well as optimization and development activity on the newly acquired Assets. The additional capital will also support testing of three new zones at Moonshine and High Velocity Solids Management ("HVSM") testing in two new areas. After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Company now expects exit 2026 production of 4,000 - 4,500 boe/d.

Dave Burton, President and CEO of Lycos, stated: "Our base business continues to outperform expectations, giving us the confidence to raise our exit production guidance. This Acquisition reflects our commitment to strategic M&A, the second pillar of our growth strategy, and adds a high-quality, high netback asset base in a region where our team has deep operating experience. Together with the Equity Financing and Expanded Credit Facility, we are well positioned to keep executing on all fronts of our growth strategy."

Acquisition Highlights

Stable, High Netback Production Base Supported by Waterflood Adds approximately 1,000 boe/d of base production supported by proven waterflood operations, generating an operating netback of approximately $45/boe (US $70 WTI) with opportunity for further optimization Production base that enhances the Company's corporate netback profile, with an estimated sustaining breakeven price of US$37.50/bbl WTI, driving incremental free funds flow and further supporting the Company's future growth initiative

Large Oil-in-Place Field with Significant Running Room Total petroleum initially-in-place of approximately 47.5 MMbbl, with 1.2 MMbbl produced to date (approximately 2.5% current recovery factor) Proved plus probable reserves of 4.1 MMboe, effective December 31, 2025 (approximately 11.2% ultimate recovery factor) Analogous Mannville waterflood assets are expected to achieve recovery factors greater than 20%

Diversifies Lycos' Asset Portfolio with New Strategic Core Area Lycos' management team has direct operating experience with Mannville waterfloods Existing infrastructure supports high impact development and exploitation opportunities with minimal incremental capital requirements

Meaningful Accretion to Lycos Shareholders Increase greater than 15% in production per share and annualized adjusted funds flow per share over the next twelve months, with free funds flow per share expected to increase even more meaningfully given the low maintenance capital requirements of the Assets Lycos intends to maintain current production levels of the Assets through the remainder of 2026 and to accelerate the development of the Assets to grow production to approximately 1,500 boe/d in 2027

Maintains Balance Sheet Strength and Financial Flexibility Pro forma the closing of the Acquisition and the Equity Financing, Lycos expects to have approximately $36 million of Net Debt, with ample capacity available on its Expanded Credit Facility to fund future development Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow is estimated to be less than 1.0x at closing of the Acquisition and the Equity Financing, with Lycos forecasting to exit the year at approximately 0.7x



Overview of the Acquisition

Lycos has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with a privately held arm's length oil producer (the "Vendor"), to acquire the Vendor's assets in the Greater Provost area of Alberta for cash consideration of $70.0 million, prior to closing adjustments. The Acquisition will have an effective date of June 1, 2026.

The Acquisition is expected to close on August 6, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Acquisition Attributes and Metrics

Purchase Price $70.0 million Attributes

Current and 2026E Exit Production 1,000 boe/d (92% crude oil) 2027E Production 1,500 boe/d (86% crude oil) 2027E Net Operating Income(1) (at US$70 WTI) $25 million Proved Plus Probable Reserves Volumes(2) 4.1 MMboe Proved Plus Probable Reserves Life Index ~9 years Total ARO (Undiscounted) / Total ARO (NPV-10%) ~$1.6 / $0.2 million Metrics

TV / 2027E Production ~$47,000/boe/d TV / 2027 Net Operating Income(1) (at US$70 WTI) ~2.8x TV / Proved Plus Probable Reserves Volumes ~$17.09/boe



(1)See Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures. (2)See "Reserves and Future Net Revenue Disclosure" below.



Equity Financing

Lycos has entered into an agreement (the "Equity Agreement") with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and Peters & Co. Limited, as co-bookrunners and co-lead underwriters (together the "Co-Bookrunners"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to the public, on a bought-deal basis, an aggregate of 19,737,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Lycos at a price of $1.52 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million. The Underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Equity Financing at the Issue Price to cover over-allotments and for stabilization, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Equity Financing will be distributed by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec) and may also be placed privately in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined under Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) pursuant to an exemption under Rule 144A, and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The Equity Financing is expected to close immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition on August 6, 2026 and is conditional on all conditions, undertakings and other matters to be satisfied, completed and otherwise met prior to the completion of the Acquisition to the completion of the Acquisition (other than the payment of the purchase price) having been satisfied, waived or otherwise met in accordance with the terms of the Acquisition Agreement and the Equity Agreement, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Prior to giving effect to the Equity Financing, the Company currently has 109,155, 212 Common Shares outstanding. After giving effect to the Equity Financing, the Company will have 128,892,212 Common Shares outstanding excluding the exercise of the over-allotment, and 131,852,762 Common Shares outstanding assuming the exercise of the over-allotment in full.

It is anticipated that certain directors, officers and employees of the Company will subscribe for approximately $2.5 million of the Equity Financing.

Operations Update

Lycos completed the drilling of six additional HVSM wells at the 01-32 pad at Moonshine in the second quarter of 2026 targeting the General Petroleum ("GP") formation. The pad production facilities were fully commissioned on June 29, 2026, with all 6 wells currently on production. Current aggregate oil production for the 01-32 pad is approximately 700 bbl/d.

The Company's most established HVSM well, 100/01-33-057-02W4/00, has been on production since March 22, 2026 and has produced more than 21,000 bbl of oil, representing average daily production of approximately 190 bbl/d.

The Company's step-out HVSM well adjacent to the 01-32 pad, 103/13-10-058-02W4/00, has been on production since May 25, 2026 with an IP30 of 75 bbl/d. Located in a slightly heavier oil area of the pool, this well was instrumental in demonstrating that Lycos' circulating string approach will perform consistently across the expected range of API gravities across Moonshine and reinforces the Company's go-forward development plan. The well is currently producing at approximately 120 bbl/d.

In early July 2026, Lycos spudded an additional HVSM step-out well at Moonshine targeting the GP zone, continuing the Company's delineation program across the play. In addition, Lycos will be testing a new formation in Moonshine with a Sparky HVSM test that will be drilled before the end of July 2026.

Increase to Credit Facility

Lycos is pleased to announce it has received a commitment from National Bank of Canada for the Expanded Credit Facility providing for an available facility of $55.0 million, with an uncommitted accordion feature to increase total capacity up to $75.0 million. The Expanded Credit Facility will close concurrently with the Acquisition on August 6, 2026.

Increased 2026 Guidance

To reflect the contribution of the Assets on a pro-forma basis, and the Company's successful operational performance, Lycos has elected to increase its 2026 capital program and guidance as follows:

2026 Guidance April 22, 2026 Guidance Updated Guidance Capital Budget ($MM) $35 - $40 $50 - $55 Exit 2026 Production (boe/d) 2,500 - 3,000 4,000 - 4,500

Advisors

Peters & Co. Limited is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Lycos in connection with the Acquisition.

National Bank of Canada Capital Markets is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Vendor in connection with the Acquisition.

Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to Lycos in respect of the Acquisition, the Equity Financing and the Expanded Credit Facility.

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Underwriters in respect of the Equity Financing.

About Lycos Energy Inc.

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the East Central, Alberta area.

READER ADVISORIES

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "endeavor", "continue", "estimate", "evaluate", "expect", "forecast", "monitor", "may", "will", "can", "able", "potential", "target", "intend", "consider", "focus", "identify", "use", "utilize", "manage", "maintain", "remain", "result", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Lycos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Lycos' business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; the completion of the Acquisition, including anticipated funding and timing thereof; the completion of the Equity Financing and the Expanded Credit Facility and the terms, timing and use of proceeds therefrom; satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the Acquisition and the Equity Financing; receipt of required legal, court and regulatory approvals for the completion of the Acquisition and the Equity Financing; the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the impact of the Acquisition on the Company's operations, inventory and opportunities, financial condition, access to capital and overall strategy; the Company's revised 2026 guidance; the Company's expectations regarding its HVSM wells and the anticipated benefits therefrom; the planned testing of a new formation in Moonshine and the anticipated timing thereof; anticipated pro forma capital program and operational results for the remainder of 2026 including, but not limited to, estimated or anticipated growth, production levels, capital expenditures, drilling plans and waterflood strategy; expectations regarding commodity prices; the performance characteristics of the Company's oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations; and the source of funding for the Company's activities including development costs. Statements relating to reserves, production, recovery, replacement, costs and valuation are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the oil exists in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the oil can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Lycos, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Lycos; the receipt of all approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition and the Equity Financing; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Lycos' properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow its credit facility; the accuracy of Lycos' geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Lycos' ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although Lycos believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Lycos can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, counterparty risk to closing the Acquisition, the Equity Financing and the Expanded Credit Facility; unforeseen difficulties in integrating the assets to be acquired pursuant to the Acquisition into Lycos' operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs (including the Acquisition); fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), volatility in the stock market and financial system, impacts of pandemics, the retention of key management and employees, risks with respect to unplanned third-party pipeline outages and risks relating to the Alberta wildfires, including in respect of safety, asset integrity and shutting in production, risks relating to environmental regulations and climate-related policy changes, risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals and maintain necessary licences, and risks relating to the availability of adequate water supply and disposal capacity for operations. Ongoing military actions in the Middle East and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remain uncertain. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2026 (the "MD&A") for additional risk factors relating to Lycos, which can be accessed either on the Company's website at www.lycosenergy.com or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Lycos undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release contains future oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Lycos' prospective results of operations and production (including, in respect of the Assets, maintaining current production through the remainder of 2026 and achieving 2027E production of greater than 1,500 boe/d and 2027E Net Operating Income of $25 million), pro forma 2026 capital expenditures of $50 million to $55 million and drilling program, including anticipated 2026 exit production of 4,000 to 4,500 boe/d and estimated sustaining breakeven price of US$37.50/bbl WTI, and the Company increasing production per share and annualized adjusted funds flow per share by more than 15% over the next twelve months, including pro forma the completion of the Acquisition, the Equity Financing and the Expanded Credit Facility, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Lycos' proposed business activities in 2026. Lycos and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results. Lycos disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, exchange rates, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the Company's 2026 pro forma guidance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information

Unit Cost Calculation. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Product Types. Throughout this press release, References to "oil" or "crude oil" in this press release include light crude oil, medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil combined. National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") includes condensate within the product type of "natural gas liquids". References to "natural gas liquids" or "NGLs" include pentane, butane, propane and ethane. References to "gas" or "natural gas" relates to conventional natural gas. References to "liquids" includes crude oil, condensate and NGLs.

Short Term Results. References in this press release to peak rates, IP30 and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Lycos.

Estimated ultimate recovery is an approximation of the quantity of oil or gas that is potentially recoverable or has already been recovered from a reserve or well. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to other companies, as the term ultimate recovery does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards or NI 51-101.

Reserves and Future Net Revenue Disclosure. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information in this press release relating to the Assets were derived from the oil and gas reserves evaluation (the "Reserves Report") with a preparation date of March 11, 2026 and as of December 31, 2025 as prepared by the Vendor's independent qualified reserves evaluator, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook ("COGEH").

All reserve references in this press release are "gross reserves". Gross reserves are a company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by such company and before the consideration of such company's royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of Lycos' crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves, including those of the Assets, provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Proved developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned. Certain terms used in this press release but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 - Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 ("CSA Staff Notice 51-324") and/or the COGEH and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGEH, as the case may be.

Reserve values are based on the forecasted future prices that McDaniel used in their evaluation of the Assets at December 31, 2025, which are based on a three-consultant average price forecast. The forecast cost and price assumptions assume increases in wellhead selling prices and consider inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs.

Analogous Information: In this press release, the Company has provided certain information on the prospectivity of wells on properties adjacent to the Company's acreage which is "analogous information" as defined by applicable securities laws. This analogous information is derived from publicly available information sources which the Company believes are predominantly independent in nature. Some of this data may not have been prepared by qualified reserves evaluators or auditors and the preparation of any estimates may not be in strict accordance with the COGEH. Regardless, estimates by engineering and geotechnical practitioners may vary and the differences may be significant. The Company believes that the provision of this analogous information is relevant to the Company's activities and forecasting, given its property ownership in the area; however, readers are cautioned that there is no certainty that the forecasts provided herein based on analogous information will be accurate.

PIIP Disclosure: The term total petroleum initially-in-place ("PIIP") is equivalent to the legacy term original oil-in-place and is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to originally exist in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered. A portion of the PIIP is considered undiscovered and there is no certainty that any portion of such undiscovered resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such undiscovered resources. With respect to the portion of the PIIP that is considered discovered resources, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such discovered resources. A significant portion of the estimated volumes of PIIP will never be recovered. PIIP disclosed herein in respect of the Assets was internally estimated by Lycos' management. There is no certainty management's PIIP estimates were prepared in accordance with the most recent publication of the COGEH. The estimates may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

"Adjusted working capital (net debt) (capital management measure)" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instruments, decommissioning obligations, and lease liabilities. Adjusted working capital (Net Debt) is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company's liquidity. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of adjusted working capital (net debt) to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

"Adjusted funds flow from operations (capital management measure)": funds flow is calculated by taking cash flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow is further calculated by adding back decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs. Management considers adjusted funds flow from operations to be a key measure to assess the performance of the Company's oil and gas properties and the Company's ability to fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow from operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of costs. Changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning costs incurred and transaction costs vary from period to period and management believes that excluding the impact of these provides a useful measure of Lycos' ability to generate the funds necessary to manage the capital needs of the Company. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of adjusted funds flow from operations to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted funds flow netback is calculated by dividing adjusted funds flow from operations by production for the period.

"Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations" (capital management ratio) is calculated as net debt divided by adjusted funds flow from operations for the applicable period. Lycos utilizes net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations to measure the Company's overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company's balance sheet. Lycos monitors this capital management ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital expenditures and shareholder returns.

"Operating netback (non-IFRS financial measure)" or "net operating income" is petroleum and natural gas revenues, less royalties, less net operating costs and transportation expenses, excluding the effects of financial derivatives. These metrics can also be calculated on a per boe basis, which results in them being considered a non-IFRS financial ratio. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate Lycos' operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. "Operating netback, including financial derivatives" is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenues, less royalties, less net operating costs and transportation expenses.

Please refer to the MD&A on pages 13 to 15 for additional information relating to specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on the Company's website or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Abbreviations

bbl barrels of oil bbl/d barrels of oil per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day IP30 initial 30-days of production Mbbl thousand barrels of oil Mboe

Mcf thousand barrels of oil equivalent

thousand cubic feet MMbbl million barrels of oil MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent NPV-10%

TV net present value (net of capex) of net income discounted at 10%

purchase price

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305861

Source: Lycos Energy Inc.