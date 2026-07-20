Barclays: Samsung launches its first credit card in the U.S. -- A mobile wallet experience that turns everyday spending into cash rewards

Issued by Barclays on the Visa network, Samsung Galaxy Card helps cardmembers earn cash rewards for eligible Samsung purchases, Samsung Wallet purchases, streaming and everyday spending

A Wallet-first experience: Samsung Galaxy Card is instantly provisioned to Samsung Wallet so cardmembers can make purchases, earn cash rewards and manage accounts from their Galaxy devices.

A new card built for the Samsung ecosystem: Samsung Galaxy Card helps cardmembers earn cash rewards when purchasing Galaxy devices, entertainment products and more.

Everyday spending that adds up: The no annual fee card offers 5% cash rewards on Samsung direct purchases, 3% cash rewards on Samsung Wallet purchases, 2% cash rewards on eligible streaming service purchases and 1% cash rewards on everything else. Terms apply.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics America and Barclays today announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy Card, its first-ever credit card program in the United States. The innovative card issued on the Visa network is provisioned directly into Samsung Wallet and brings consumers new financing options when purchasing Samsung Galaxy devices, home appliances, entertainment products and more, all while helping them earn valuable cash rewards on everyday purchases.

"Samsung Galaxy Card is part of our ongoing vision for Samsung Wallet to deliver more connected and rewarding everyday experiences," said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Collaborating with like-minded partners, such as Barclays, is what made Samsung Galaxy Card possible. This marks yet another milestone in the evolution of Samsung Wallet and mobile payments - offering a new solution for busy users who want cash rewards whether they're running errands or purchasing the latest Galaxy devices."

No annual fee and cash rewards for every purchase

The $0 annual fee Samsung Galaxy Card will enable cardmembers to earn 5% cash rewards on all in-store or online purchases made directly from Samsung in the U.S., 3% cash rewards on purchases using Samsung Wallet, 2% cash rewards on streaming service purchases like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify and 1% cash rewards on everything else. As a bonus, new qualifying cardmembers can earn $200 in cash rewards after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Additionally, earn a 20% discount on the Samsung VIP Advantage membership when using your Samsung Galaxy Card to purchase or renew. Beginning July 22, consumers interested in becoming a cardmember can apply online at Samsung.com in the U.S. Terms apply.

Convenience and security in Samsung Wallet

Fully integrated into Samsung Wallet, Samsung Galaxy Card delivers a new level of simplicity, convenience and security, allowing cardmembers to use and manage their account directly from a Galaxy device. In addition, Samsung Wallet brings together payment cards, passes, IDs, digital keys and more, helping users move through daily routines with greater ease.

All cardmembers can automatically start earning cash rewards each time they use their card. The card is designed to reward both everyday purchases and bigger moments, helping cardmembers build value over time across mobile, home, entertainment and daily life.

Barclays and Visa: Deep expertise. Global acceptance.

Barclays partnership model is purpose-built for brands like Samsung that want to turn customer loyalty into lasting engagement. Employing a partner-first model with deep co-brand expertise, Barclays will help Samsung deliver innovative payment options tailored to meet the needs of its diverse and growing customer base - another sign of momentum as Barclays expands its U.S. digital banking presence through leading global partnerships.

"Partnering with Samsung is a strong example of Barclays' partner-first strategy and the innovation we're bringing to the market with some of the world's most recognized brands," said Denny Nealon, CEO of Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Together, we're creating seamless, rewarding digital banking capabilities and products that meet customers where they are - in their Samsung Wallet - and fit naturally into how they live, shop and connect."

The program also underscores Barclays' continued focus on building customized co-branded card programs that drive engagement, strengthen loyalty and create long-term value across large customer ecosystems.

"Consumers expect payments to be embedded into the digital experiences they use every day," said Kirk Stuart, SVP, Head of North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs at Visa. "By bringing together Samsung's innovation, Barclays' co-brand capabilities, and Visa's trusted network, Samsung Galaxy Card delivers a connected experience that helps consumers earn rewards while providing the security and acceptance needed to support commerce wherever they choose to shop."

Samsung Electronics America has a significant consumer presence in the United States, offering a wide array of products including smartphones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and more. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Samsung has become a trusted brand for millions of American consumers. The company's extensive retail network and online presence ensure that customers have easy access to the latest Samsung products and services.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States-investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we're creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading digital banking partner that provides award-winning credit card, personal loan and savings products to more than 25 million consumers. As one of the fastest-growing U.S. credit card issuers, the bank creates highly customized programs that drive customer loyalty for some of America's best travel, retail and affinity brands. Member FDIC.

For more information about Barclays, please visit BarclaysUS.com.

Contacts:

SAMSUNG

Amber Reaver

SamsungMobilePR@edelman.com

BARCLAYS

George Caudill

george.caudill@barclays.com

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