David Posnack Jewish Community Center: David Posnack JCC and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Join Together to Support Children with Cancer Through Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Named Presenting Sponsor of the Camp's Wellness Center

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute are joining together to support children with cancer and their siblings through Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida, a free summer day camp operated in collaboration with the Sunrise Association. Serving children ages 3½ through 16 years, the camp provides a safe, medically supported environment where children can leave behind the challenges of cancer, enjoy the magic of summer camp, build lasting friendships, and simply be kids.

As part of this collaboration, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida Wellness Center. This essential resource, staffed with medical professionals, supports the health, comfort, and well-being of campers throughout the summer and gives parents peace of mind.

Each day, children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings participate in swimming, sports, arts and crafts, music, field trips, special events, and other traditional camp activities, surrounded by caring staff, dedicated volunteers, and medical professionals. While camp is filled with laughter and adventure, the Wellness Center provides families with peace of mind, ensuring campers have access to medical support, medications, and individualized care whenever needed.

This summer, Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida is serving more than 65 children and siblings. By supporting the Wellness Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is helping create an environment where children can focus less on illness and more on friendship, confidence, and the simple joy of being kids.

"Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida reminds us that healing isn't found only in medicine. It's also found in laughter, friendship, and the chance for children to simply be children. We are honored to join Nicklaus Children's Hospital in supporting the Wellness Center, where compassionate care gives families peace of mind and allows campers to embrace every moment of the summer with confidence, joy, and hope," said Scott Ehrlich, chief executive officer of the David Posnack Jewish Community Center.

"At Nicklaus Children's, we know that caring for children extends well beyond the walls of our hospital. Our partnership with Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida reflects our commitment to supporting the whole child and family by creating experiences that promote healing, resilience and joy. By serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the Wellness Center, we're ensuring children with cancer and their siblings can safely enjoy the simple pleasures of summer camp while families have the confidence that expert medical support is always nearby. We are proud to partner with the David Posnack JCC and the Sunrise Association to help make these unforgettable experiences possible," said Yair Katz, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Nicklaus Children's Health System.

For many of the families who attend Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has already been part of their healthcare journey. This collaboration extends a shared commitment to caring for children beyond the hospital setting, creating opportunities for healing, friendship, and joyful childhood experiences in an environment where every camper is celebrated and supported.

Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida is made possible through the generous support of dedicated sponsors and community collaborators. The support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Presenting Sponsor of the Wellness Center, as well as the Children's Services Council of Broward County and the Florida Department of Health helps ensure children with cancer and their siblings can attend camp free of charge while experiencing the joy, connection, and confidence that summer camp provides.

Media Contact

Cina Tucci, Chief Marketing Officer

David Posnack Jewish Community Center

ctucci@dpjcc.org

305.798.4262 (Mobile)

954.434.0499, Ext. 1504 (Office)

For more information, visit DPJCC.org.

About Sunrise Association

Sunrise Day Camp-South Florida is a proud member of the Sunrise Association. Sunrise Association brings back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide through the creation of Sunrise Day Camps, year-round programs, and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge. For more information, visit sunriseassociation.org.

About the David Posnack Jewish Community Center

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is dedicated to enriching lives through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs. Open to individuals of all faiths, ages, and abilities, the DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a beneficiary agency of the Jewish Federation of Broward County. Recognized for its transparency and excellence by Candid and Charity Navigator, the DPJCC continues to foster an inclusive and vibrant community. For more information, visit dpjcc.org.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Health System has provided world-class pediatric care for children and families across Florida and beyond. Home to South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children, the 474-bed system includes a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, two affiliated children's hospitals in Broward County, more than 35 outpatient locations and over 40 pediatric specialties. Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and is nationally recognized for excellence in pediatric medicine, with programs ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The system also includes leading centers of excellence in cancer, orthopedics, neuroscience and heart care, as well as a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary and ambulatory surgery center.

SOURCE: David Posnack Jewish Community Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/david-posnack-jcc-and-nicklaus-childrens-hospital-join-together-to-1191670