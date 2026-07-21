Bank of Maldives to Transform Core Banking with Finastra

The Maldives' largest bank chooses Finastra's Essence next-generation platform to enhance agility, support innovation, and strengthen customer experience

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that the Bank of Maldives (BML) has selected Finastra Essence to modernize its core banking operations and support its long-term digital transformation strategy. The agreement will enable the bank to accelerate product innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver seamless banking experiences across both conventional and Islamic banking services.

By implementing Finastra Essence, the Bank of Maldives will gain a modern, open and flexible platform that supports:

Faster time to market for new products and services

Streamlined operations through greater automation, seamless service, and straight-through processing

Relationship managers to better meet evolving customer needs with innovative offerings

The bank's continued delivery of both conventional and Islamic banking products

"At Bank of Maldives, our strategy is anchored in continuous innovation and delivering lasting value to the customers and communities we serve," said Mohamed Shareef, CEO and Managing Director at Bank of Maldives. "Our partnership with Finastra Essence represents a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey providing the agile, future-ready foundation we need to accelerate innovation, drive operational excellence, and expand our ability to deliver world-class financial services to customers nationwide."

"Bank of Maldives is a cornerstone institution in the country's financial sector, and we are delighted to support its modernization journey," said Siobhan Byron, EVP of Universal Banking at Finastra. "The selection of Finastra Essence reflects the strength of our open, flexible core banking platform and our ability to help financial institutions innovate at pace, while maintaining resilience and operational excellence. We look forward to helping the bank achieve its ambitious growth and transformation objectives."

Bank of Maldives selected Finastra Essence based on its unique combination of sophisticated functionality and advanced technology, flexibility of its open platform Finastra's delivery capabilities, strong market reputation, and proactive engagement throughout the evaluation process.

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry.

Visit Finastra ?or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About Bank of Maldives

Established in 1982, the Bank of Maldives is the country's largest bank by assets and branch presence, serving more than 390,000 customers through an extensive network of branches, self-service banking centers, ATMs, and digital banking channels. The bank plays a pivotal role in supporting economic growth across Maldives, with a strategic focus on digital-first banking, customer service excellence, and sustainability. BML's aim is to be a partner for success for its customers, to actively contribute to community development, and to create long-term value for its shareholders.

Visit?Bank of Maldives??or follow?Bank of Maldives on?LinkedIn.

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