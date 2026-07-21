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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 04:50 Uhr
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Korea Tourism Organization Showcases Korea's Four Seasons at EESEOL K-Beauty Pop-Up in Los Angeles

Interactive seasonal activities at The Grove connected K-beauty consumers with Korea's culture, natural beauty and travel experiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Los Angeles Office hosted a special tourism promotion event from July 17th to the 19th of 2026, at the EESEOL K-Cosmetics Pop-Up held at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

EESEOL is a global platform featuring 39 Korean small and medium-sized businesses in the K-beauty and lifestyle sectors. Designed to offer visitors an opportunity to experience the energy and culture of contemporary Seoul in the United States, the pop-up featured a variety of interactive events, activities and brand experiences.

During the pop-up event, KTO presented a themed booth inspired by Korea's four distinct seasons. Visitors were invited to vote for their favorite season in Korea and participate in a tourism survey for a chance to enter a lucky draw featuring collectible photo cards highlighting Korea's unique seasonal sceneries.

KTO's booth also provided visitors with tourism guide books and promotional brochures while introducing a range of travel experiences connected to Korean culture, beauty, food and seasonal attractions.

Rather than simply introducing conventional tour packages, KTO's booth incorporated a lot of participation-base activities to specifically reflect the interests of pop-up's visitors. Interactive features, including a favorite-season voting board and Korean seasonal photo cards, encouraged pop-up's visitors to discover Korea in a fun and engaging way.

One of the participants praised the event, recounting that the interactive activities helped increase their interest in visiting Korea.

"Instead of conventionally introducing tourism or travel products, the booth used photo cards, a favorite-season voting board and other activities that were quite memorable and matched the interests of the pop-up visitors," the participant said. "It was a fun way to learn more about Korea, and it made me want to eventually visit the country even more."

Through participating in EESEOL's pop-up event, KTO highlighted Korea's beautiful sceneries of Korean nature and traditional & contemporary Korean culture to K-beauty consumers, while creating a meaningful connection between K-beauty consumers and Korean tourism.

The Korea Tourism Organization Los Angeles Office will continue to promote Korea's culture, natural beauty and diverse travel experiences through creative, consumer-focused programs across the western United States.

About the Korea Tourism Organization

The Korea Tourism Organization is dedicated to promoting Korea as a premier travel destination and providing travelers with information and resources about the country's culture, attractions and tourism experiences.

Media Contact

Jennifer Jung
Hyfive Marketing, LLC
Email: jennifer@hyfive.world
Phone: +1 213 290 5115

SOURCE: Korea Tourism Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/korea-tourism-organization-showcases-koreas-four-seasons-at-eeseol-k-beauty-pop-up-in-lo-1191816

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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