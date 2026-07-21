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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 06:36 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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HunterLab launches Vista L2 with an extended 710 nm measurement range

The next-generation Vista pairs Essentials L2, the most advanced color analysis software in the category, with far more onboard computing, all without changing existing methods or accessories

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HunterLab, the world's true measure of color, today announced Vista L2, the next generation of its transmission color and haze spectrophotometer for transparent and translucent liquids and solids. Vista L2 extends the spectral range to 710 nm, adds Essentials L2, the most advanced color analysis software in the industry, and expands processing power and storage. The result is more capability for quality control teams in beverages, edible oils, liquid chemicals, pharmaceuticals, translucent plastic preforms, and environmental testing.

The wider range sharpens the separation of true color, measured as absorbance, from haze, measured as light scattering. That clarity helps manufacturers catch early-stage instability in liquid products and judge color stability with more confidence. The 710 nm reach also enables chlorophyll measurement at 630, 670, and 710 nm, aligned to AOCS Cc 13d-55, a method used to track oxidation and protect shelf life in edible oils.

"Quality teams are being asked to measure more, on tighter timelines, without adding instruments or headcount," said Bob Weaver, President at HunterLab. "Vista L2 was built for that reality. It widens what a single instrument can measure while running the same methods and accessories our customers already use, so the upgrade adds capability without disruption."

Vista L2 builds on the established Vista platform, retaining its transmission geometry, full-spectrum LED illumination, and touchscreen interface. New and enhanced features include 32 GB of onboard storage, enough for millions of measurements, HDMI output for viewing results on external displays, and a built-in wavelength verification standard that keeps performance consistent. Essentials L2 updates by flash drive or direct internet connection.

Vista L2 is the only transmission instrument to apply the Beer-Lambert Law with the precision needed to report absolute color from standard cells and vials. It reports edible oils automatically at 5.25 inch or 1 inch pathlengths and reads APHA color in smaller cells than competing systems require, reducing reliance on costly specialty cells. Interchangeable holders and base plates, in Multi-Functional, Precision, and Self-Centering options, position liquids, vials, cuvettes, translucent plastic preforms, films, and flow-through samples with magnetic attachments and locating pins for repeatable results.

Vista L2 is available now. Additional information and demonstration requests are available at https://www.hunterlab.com/en/contact/.

About HunterLab

Founded in 1952, HunterLab is a global leader in color and appearance measurement solutions for industries including food and beverage, plastics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. With instruments trusted in more than 75 countries, HunterLab continues to advance the science of color through innovation, precision, and customer partnership.

Media Contact:
HunterLab Marketing
marketing@hunterlab.com
www.hunterlab.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hunterlab-launches-vista-l2-with-an-extended-710-nm-measurement-range-302829805.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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