Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The next phase of the greenfield project in Sisslerfeld (Eiken, Switzerland) will be implemented as part of a strategic collaboration.

Total investment amounts to more than CHF 500 million.

Start of commercial production at the new site is expected in 2030.

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Bachem (SIX: BANB) announced today the signing of an agreement to supply large volumes of peptides. Therefore, Bachem will invest more than CHF 500 million in the greenfield project in Sisslerfeld. The strategic collaboration includes pre-payments and long-term commitments. Start of commercial production at the new site in Sisslerfeld is expected in 2030. The collaboration partners have agreed not to disclose any further details.

"Demand for peptides as active pharmaceutical ingredients remains high, and long-term supply agreements are essential to guarantee reliability for our customers and their patients while ensuring disciplined capacity expansion," says Dr. Anne-Kathrin Stoller, CEO of Bachem. She continues: "This agreement further strengthens Bachem's planning security beyond 2030 and enables us to responsibly coordinate investments across our entire manufacturing network, including Sisslerfeld."

Bachem is implementing a program to expand capacity across its entire network, including facilities designed for high-volume production of peptides and oligonucleotides, thereby strengthening its position as a leading global partner for TIDES. Bachem operates as a global network of manufacturing sites, including Bubendorf (Switzerland), Sisslerfeld (Switzerland), Vionnaz (Switzerland), Vista (USA), Torrance (USA) and St. Helens (UK).

About Bachem

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe and the US. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, see www.bachem.com.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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Source: Bachem Holding AG