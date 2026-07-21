Stay 4 Nights, Your Visa on Us

This summer, Address Hotels Resorts, in partnership with Turkish Airlines, invites Turkish travellers to experience Dubai with an exclusive offer combining seamless travel and exceptional hospitality. Available at Address Downtown and Address Sky View, guests can enjoy a complimentary UAE tourist visa for up to two guests when booking a four-night stay, making it even easier to discover one of the world's most exciting destinations.

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Your gateway to Dubai with Address Hotels Resorts (Photo: AETOSWire)

Set against the iconic Downtown Dubai skyline, Address Downtown and Address Sky View offer an unforgettable escape, complemented by luxury accommodation, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and effortless access to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment, just moments from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Exclusively available to Turkish nationals, the offer is designed to simplify planning a Dubai getaway by bringing together flights, accommodation, and visa support in one seamless experience. Available for bookings until 31 August 2026.

Offer Highlights:

Complimentary daily breakfast at The Restaurant

UAE tourist visa charges are covered for up to two guests per room

Additional visa costs to be covered by the guest

Non-refundable rate

Exclusive offer for Turkish nationals

For reservations and more information, please visit: https://www.addresshotels.com/en/offers/stay-4-nights-your-visa-on-us/

Terms Conditions apply.

Note To Editor

About Address Hotels Resorts

Address Hotels Resorts, the flagship luxury brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, redefines premium hospitality with exceptional guest experiences. With 11 properties across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Turkey, comprising 3,166 keys, Address is located in some of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Each property reflects its surroundings, combining striking architecture, curated interiors, and premium amenities for modern business and leisure travellers. Address also extends its offerings with branded residences and villa communities, providing exceptional amenities that enhance everyday living.

Renowned for its culinary excellence, Address Hotels Resorts offers diverse dining experiences, from world cuisine to authentic regional flavours, with venues thoughtfully designed to complement each property's style.

Staying true to its tagline, "Where Life Happens," Address creates spaces that inspire connection, relaxation, and the celebration of life's cherished moments. Through the U By Emaar loyalty programme, guests enjoy personalised rewards and exclusive experiences, reflecting the brand's commitment to enriching lives with style and elegance.

For more information, visit addresshotels.com and follow the brand on Instagram, X and Facebook. For Hi-Res images, click here.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720222908/en/

Contacts:

Farah Khanjar

Farah@meansdesign.ae