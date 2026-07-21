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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
21.07.26 | 08:03
14,500 Euro
+4,32 % +0,600
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,50008:17
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Capital Markets Day

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 in New York, USA.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 9.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare
Format: In-person or online
Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States

The Capital Markets Day will provide a detailed insight into Caledonia's long-term growth strategy, operating performance, and the broader mining environment in Zimbabwe. Presentations will include:

  • An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine

  • Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project

  • Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities

  • Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook

  • Perspectives on Zimbabwe's mining policy environment and investment climate

To register for the event, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-capital-markets-day-1193470

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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