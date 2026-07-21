(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 in New York, USA.
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 9.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare
Format: In-person or online
Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States
The Capital Markets Day will provide a detailed insight into Caledonia's long-term growth strategy, operating performance, and the broader mining environment in Zimbabwe. Presentations will include:
An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine
Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project
Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities
Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook
Perspectives on Zimbabwe's mining policy environment and investment climate
To register for the event, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/
Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.
Enquiries
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-capital-markets-day-1193470