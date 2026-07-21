(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 in New York, USA.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 9.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare

Format: In-person or online

Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States

The Capital Markets Day will provide a detailed insight into Caledonia's long-term growth strategy, operating performance, and the broader mining environment in Zimbabwe. Presentations will include:

An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine

Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project

Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities

Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook

Perspectives on Zimbabwe's mining policy environment and investment climate

To register for the event, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-capital-markets-day-1193470