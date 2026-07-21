Researchers from RMIT University in Victoria and collaborators in China have demonstrated a low-cost way to significantly increase green hydrogen production utilising upgraded titanium dioxide (TiO2), a material already widely used in energy technologies. Green hydrogen is seen as a key tool for decarbonizing heavy industry, but the cost and efficiency of production remain major barriers. One promising approach to hydrogen production uses light to split water into hydrogen and oxygen but in practice, much of that energy is lost before it can do useful work. Lead researcher Dr Derek Hao, from RMIT's ...

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