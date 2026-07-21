Lazard's recent 2026 Levelized Cost of Energy+ report again identifies utility-scale solar as one of the least-expensive sources of new generation, with an unsubsidized LCOE of approximately $40 to $61 per MWh. Yet Lazard also emphasizes firming costs, capacity accreditation, and the importance of evaluating renewable resources within regional reliability frameworks, not simply by their average cost of production. That distinction matters because solar's lowest-cost electricity frequently arrives when its market value is lowest. On bright spring afternoons, PV production can exceed demand or ...

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