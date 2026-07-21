Chinese battery integrator HyperStrong has signed a deal with CATL for 60 GWh of sodium-ion battery cells to be supplied over three years. This represents the biggest deal seen yet for the emerging battery technology. pv magazine caught up with HyperStrong Chairman and CEO Jianhui Zhang to discuss the company's plans for implementation of sodium-ion battery systems. HyperStrong recently entered into one of the first supply agreements for sodium-ion batteries at gigawatt-scale - what can you tell us about this deal? This agreement with CATL covering 60 GWh of sodium-ion batteries over the next ...

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