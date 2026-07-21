Elite Robots Collaborates with Generalist AI on Next-Gen Embodied AI

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based AI startup Generalist AI-founded by ex-Google DeepMind scientists and backed by NVIDIA NVentures-recently unveiled GEN-1, its latest embodied foundation model achieving a 99% task success rate and a 3x speed increase. As part of this breakthrough project, Elite Robots collaborated with Generalist AI to support real-world data collection and algorithm validation on its cobot platform.

Key Highlights from the Collaboration:

Industrial-Grade Reliability: Delivered flawless, zero-intervention performance (1,800+ block stackings, 200+ box foldings) backed by 100,000-hour MTBF and ±0.02mm repeatability.

3x Trajectory Acceleration: Smooth, jitter-free servo control accelerated model iteration while maintaining predictable physical interactions.

Real-Time Adaptability: Features a 360° motion range and sensitive force feedback, enabling GEN-1 to instantly correct unexpected execution errors.

Global Technical Support: Backed by Elite Robots 24/7 technical network and local US team to support ongoing research and commercial deployment.

As the "ChatGPT moment" for robotics arrives, Elite Robots continues to partner with global innovators to build robust hardware solutions for embodied AI.

(Picture and data referenced from: Generalist AI Team, "GEN-1: Scaling Embodied Foundation Models to Mastery", Generalist AI Blog, Apr 2026)

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