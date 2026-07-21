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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:01
8,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5509,05008:43
Dow Jones News
21.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 
21-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

21 July 2026 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
 
AGM Trading Statement 
 
16 weeks to 18 July 2026 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 21 July 2026, at 11am 
in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. 

Our positive trading performance has continued with the Company delivering like for like sales growth of 5.1% and good 
year-on-year profit conversion for the first 16 weeks of the financial year. 

Executive Chairman Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted with our consistent progress and strong operational performance 
this year. Our dedicated teams across the business continue to work hard, delivering excellent results and further 
building positive momentum. 

"We have continued to trade well since the start of the new financial year - making the most of opportunities that have 
arisen from the combination of good weather, the World Cup and our extensive programme of summer activity in our 
well-invested gardens. 

"We will continue to deliver our clear vision and long-term strategy to the benefit of our customers, our people and 
our shareholders. We remain confident and optimistic about the future and our long-term success." 

The Company's next trading update will be on 11 November 2026 when the half year results for the 26 weeks to 26 
September 2026 will be released. 

- Ends - 

For further information, please contact: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
 
Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman   020 8996 2000 
 
Neil Smith, Finance Director    020 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 

Team Lewis 
 
Justine Warren      020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692 

Forthcoming dates in the financial calendar: 
 
Half year results announcement FY2027: 11 November 2026 
 
Full year results announcement FY2027: 9 June 2027 

Notes to Editors: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels 
across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the 
warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented 
individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, 
and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,030 bedrooms and 152 
Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.  

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 436917 
EQS News ID:  2368844 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2368844&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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