DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 21-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 July 2026 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. AGM Trading Statement 16 weeks to 18 July 2026 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 21 July 2026, at 11am in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. Our positive trading performance has continued with the Company delivering like for like sales growth of 5.1% and good year-on-year profit conversion for the first 16 weeks of the financial year. Executive Chairman Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted with our consistent progress and strong operational performance this year. Our dedicated teams across the business continue to work hard, delivering excellent results and further building positive momentum. "We have continued to trade well since the start of the new financial year - making the most of opportunities that have arisen from the combination of good weather, the World Cup and our extensive programme of summer activity in our well-invested gardens. "We will continue to deliver our clear vision and long-term strategy to the benefit of our customers, our people and our shareholders. We remain confident and optimistic about the future and our long-term success." The Company's next trading update will be on 11 November 2026 when the half year results for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2026 will be released. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Team Lewis Justine Warren 020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692 Forthcoming dates in the financial calendar: Half year results announcement FY2027: 11 November 2026 Full year results announcement FY2027: 9 June 2027 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,030 bedrooms and 152 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: AGM TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 436917 EQS News ID: 2368844 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)