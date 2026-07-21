Colombia has recorded 4,580.89 MW of solar capacity, according to the tracking dashboard for the Mining and Energy Planning Unit's (UPME) "6GW+" program. Solar accounts for virtually all of the new renewable capacity registered under the government initiative. Of the total solar capacity, 3,386.22 MW comes from operational installations, while 1,194.67 MW comes from projects undergoing testing. As a result, about one-quarter of the recorded solar capacity has not yet entered full commercial operation. In total, the UPME has recorded 4,654.31 MW of solar, wind and small-scale hydropower capacity ...

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