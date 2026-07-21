ACME Solar, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Fifth Pvt Ltd, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned agency Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd (SECI) for a 300 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project. The developer had secured the capacity at a tariff of INR 3.25 ($0.034) per kWh under SECI's Hybrid Tranche IX. It said the tariff is already approved and adopted by Central and State Regulator. The project is scheduled to commence power supply by June 30, 2028. ACME said the hybrid project will connect to ISTS substations ...

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