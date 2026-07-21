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WKN: A2JM2W | ISIN: CNE1000031C1 | Ticker-Symbol: 690D
Xetra
21.07.26 | 09:13
1,840 Euro
-0,54 % -0,010
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HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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1,8491,85009:46
1,8421,84809:46
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Haier Biomedical Presents Digital Blood Management Platform at ISBT Congress 2026, Advancing Its Transition from Equipment Provider to Full-Process Solution Partner

Blood Chain Product Manager Zhou Weidong presented two further deployments: Brazil's HemoRio Blood Bank and the Philippines' Asia Pacific Medical Center, where the smart refrigerator enabled full digital tracking from day one without extra software.

Beyond the seminar, Haier Biomedical exhibited a complete product ecosystem covering the blood management value chain, along with comprehensive service capabilities across multiple scenarios in the blood industry. Notably, its digital blood management solution, built on an AI, automation, and IoT architecture, enables real-time monitoring and full traceability through the entire process, from collection and processing to storage and clinical application. This further enriches the product application ecosystem across all segments of the transfusion industry and supports the transition from traditional centralized blood management toward distributed, digitally connected workflows.

As the global blood management industry shifts toward intelligent, traceable, and distributed systems, Haier Biomedical is strengthening its leadership in life sciences and digital health. With its U-Blood lot solutions already operational across dozens of countries and regions, including Germany, Italy, Thailand, the Philippines, Morocco, Brazil, Zambia, and Kenya, Haier Biomedical is driving sustainable, high-quality development in the transfusion sector - advancing a future where smart blood management contributes to better health and greater well-being for humanity.

https://www.haiermedical.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-biomedical-presents-digital-blood-management-platform-at-isbt-congress-2026-advancing-its-transition-from-equipment-provider-to-full-process-solution-partner-302830483.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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