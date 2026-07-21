Stratus Global Holdings Berhad Debuts More Than Double on Main Market Debut, Opens at RM1.960

PENANG, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company"), a cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") specialist serving the semiconductor industry, made its debut today on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Company's shares opened at RM1.960 per share, representing a 145% premium over its IPO price of RM0.80 per share, reflecting positive market reception and investors' confidence in the Company's fundamentals and growth prospects.

(From Left) Ms. Tan Ming-li, Independent Non-Executive Director of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; ?Ms. Teh Su-Ching, Independent Non-Executive Director of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; Mr. Tan Chan Chin, Executive Director / Chief Operating Officer of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; En. Fazrin Azwar Bin Md. Nor, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; ?His Excellency Noriyuki Shikata, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Malaysia; ?Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOBKH; ?Mr. Tan Meng Kim, Managing Director of Capital Markets of UOBKH; ?Mr. Samivel A/L Krishnamoorthy, Independent Non-Executive Director of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

Stratus Global was listed under the stock name "STRATUS" with the stock code "5356".

Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of AMHS for cleanroom environments. The Company's solutions portfolio comprises conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems ("ASRS"), supported by its proprietary transport control software, IntelliMove. Its AMHS solutions are primarily used to automate the movement, handling and storage of critical materials within semiconductor manufacturing facilities, where precision, efficiency and reliability are essential.

The successful initial public offering of Stratus Global raised RM285.00 million through the issuance of 356.25 million new shares. Upon listing, the Company has an enlarged issued share capital of 1.25 billion shares on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised for the following initiatives:

RM122.60 million for the expansion of the Company's facility, including the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Penang to support higher production capacity and larger-scale project execution.

RM20.00 million for overseas business expansion, including the establishment of sales and engineering support offices in strategic semiconductor markets to strengthen customer engagement and regional support capabilities.

RM45.00 million for research and development expenditure to enhance the Company's AMHS solutions, proprietary transport control software and product innovation capabilities.

RM82.40 million for working capital requirements to support the Company's day-to-day operations, project execution and business growth.

RM15.00 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad, remarked, "Today's listing marks a significant milestone in Stratus Global's corporate journey. We are grateful for the strong support shown by investors throughout our IPO process. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and IPO working group, together with the confidence the investment community has placed in our capabilities, business model and long-term growth prospects."

He added, "With the proceeds raised from our IPO, we are well positioned to expand our manufacturing capacity, strengthen our R&D capabilities and enhance our ability to support customers across key semiconductor markets. We remain committed to delivering reliable AMHS solutions while continuing to deepen our presence within the semiconductor automation value chain."

With a 28-year operating track record in the AMHS segment, Stratus Global has built its capabilities in cleanroom automation solutions for semiconductor manufacturing environments. The Company's AMHS solutions help customers improve material handling efficiency, reduce reliance on manual handling and support smoother production workflows within cleanroom facilities. Its hybrid AMHS, integrated with IntelliMove, is designed to optimise routing and scheduling based on real-time production requirements, helping to improve efficiency and reduce idle time.

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent for Stratus Global's IPO.

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ABOUT STRATUS GLOBAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company") is a Penang-based factory automation solutions provider specialising in cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") solutions for the semiconductor industry. Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of AMHS, with a solutions portfolio comprising conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems ("ASRS"), supported by its proprietary transport control software. Established since 1998, Stratus Global has built a 28-year operating track record in the AMHS segment, serving primarily multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia as well as semiconductor manufacturers overseas. The Company served customers across 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. Moving forward, Stratus Global is focused on expanding its execution capacity, strengthening its R&D and engineering capabilities, and growing its overseas presence across key semiconductor markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stratus-global-holdings-berhad-debuts-more-than-double-on-main-market-1193862