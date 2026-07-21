Englewood, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students today announced the opening of its 2026 application cycle, inviting undergraduate pre-medical students and graduate students in medical, dental, and osteopathic programs to apply for a $1,000 award. Established by Dr. Lynn Puana, a leading integrative medicine physician and founder of the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute (PICMI), the scholarship seeks to identify and support aspiring healthcare professionals committed to proactive, whole-person care.





Dr. Lynn Puana

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With a career spanning more than two decades in internal medicine and pain management, Dr. Lynn Puana has become a prominent advocate for early intervention in brain health. Her mission was profoundly shaped by her father's late-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis, which redirected her clinical focus toward prevention and advanced diagnostics. The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship reflects this commitment by encouraging students to articulate how they will integrate proactive care and cutting-edge diagnostic thinking into their future practices.

"The future of medicine depends on practitioners who look beyond symptoms to treat the whole person," said Dr. Lynn Puana. "This scholarship is an investment in the next generation of physicians, dentists, and osteopathic specialists who will champion brain health with the same rigor we apply to heart health."

Eligibility and Application Criteria

The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship is open to undergraduate students on a pre-medical track, as well as students currently enrolled in accredited Medical (MD), Dental (DDS/DMD), or Osteopathic (DO) programs. Applicants must demonstrate a strong interest in integrative medicine, cognitive health, or medical sciences and maintain a high level of academic excellence.

Candidates are required to submit an original essay of 700 to 1,000 words addressing the following prompt:

"Dr. Lynn Puana advocates for a 'proactive' rather than 'reactive' approach to brain health. Discuss how you plan to integrate proactive care and advanced diagnostic thinking into your future medical career. How can early intervention and a 'whole-person' philosophy improve patient outcomes in your specific field of interest?"

The essay serves as the centerpiece of the application, allowing Dr. Lynn Puana and the selection committee to evaluate each candidate's vision for transforming healthcare through innovation and compassion.

Key Dates and Award Details

Application Deadline: January 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: February 15, 2027

Award Amount: $1,000 (one-time award)

The scholarship is designed to ease the financial burden of tuition and educational expenses, recognizing that the path to medical excellence is both demanding and costly. By supporting students who share her vision, Dr. Lynn Puana aims to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and the next generation of integrative, science-driven healing.

A Legacy of Innovation and Mentorship

Dr. Lynn Puana's clinical journey has been defined by a relentless pursuit of better outcomes for patients facing chronic pain, trauma, and addiction. As the founder of PICMI, she blends state-of-the-art diagnostics-including genomic testing and functional brain mapping-with personalized therapies to help patients move beyond confusion toward clarity and healing. Since 2008, she has served as a pillar of the medical community in Hawaii, collaborating with global experts and mentoring future healthcare leaders.

The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship extends this mentorship to a national audience, ensuring that the principles of proactive brain health and whole-person care are carried forward by the next generation of medical professionals.

How to Apply

Interested students can find complete application details and submission guidelines at the official scholarship website: https://drlynnpuanascholarship.com/. All applications must be submitted by the January 15, 2027 deadline.

About Dr. Lynn Puana

Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, is a graduate of the Creighton University School of Medicine and completed her residency training at Baylor Scott & White. With over 20 years of clinical experience, she is a visionary in integrative medicine and a dedicated advocate for early intervention in cognitive decline. Her philanthropic mission centers on mentoring the next generation of doctors, dentists, and osteopathic specialists through the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship.

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Source: GRW