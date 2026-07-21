Pittsburg, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship for Medical Students has officially opened its application cycle for the 2026-2027 academic year, inviting undergraduate and medical students nationwide to apply for a $1,000 award recognizing dedication, empathy, and a commitment to health equity.





Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos

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Founded by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, M.D., the scholarship extends her lifelong advocacy for underserved populations and patient-centered care. It seeks to empower the next generation of physicians whose experiences with the healthcare system-whether personal, professional, or observed-have shaped their clinical values and career aspirations.

A Mission Rooted in Experience and Service

Dr. Youtsos established the scholarship to reflect a core truth: medical excellence is defined not only by clinical knowledge, but by the depth of human understanding. Her own path was profoundly shaped during her medical residency when she navigated a melanoma diagnosis while simultaneously training as a physician. That intersection of patient and provider gave her unique insight into the vulnerabilities and resilience of individuals facing serious illness.

"The most transformative physicians are those who understand the weight of the patient experience firsthand," said Dr. Youtsos. "This scholarship is designed to honor that perspective-to encourage students to reflect on how their journeys, whether marked by adversity or service, will inform a more compassionate and equitable practice."

Scholarship Eligibility and Criteria

The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship is open to U.S.-based students who meet one of the following criteria:

Currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate institution on a pre-medical track, or in fields such as biology, health sciences, or a related discipline.

Currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. medical school (M.D. or D.O. program).

Applicants are invited to submit an original, unpublished essay of 500 to 800 words addressing the following prompt:

"Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD faced a melanoma diagnosis during her residency, which deepened her understanding of what it means to be both patient and physician. Describe a challenge, personal health experience, or encounter with the healthcare system that shaped your own desire to practice medicine. How will you leverage this experience to provide more compassionate and accessible care to underserved communities?"

Submissions must be the applicant's own work. Essays generated by AI or external sources will be automatically disqualified. The selection committee places primary emphasis on personal narrative, character, and purpose, rather than academic metrics; there is no minimum GPA requirement.

Award Details and Timeline

Award Amount: One-time award of $1,000

Application Deadline: February 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: March 15, 2027

Supporting the Clinicians of Tomorrow

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos' career has been defined by service to medically underserved communities, spanning dermatology and primary care. Through this initiative, she continues to champion a healthcare landscape where empathy, accessibility, and patient dignity are non-negotiable pillars.

"We need physicians who are prepared to listen, to advocate, and to bridge the gaps that exist in our current system," Dr. Youtsos added. "This scholarship is one small way to support the individuals who will carry that responsibility forward."

Application Information

For more details on eligibility, submission guidelines, and to apply, please visit:

https://drjacquelineyoutsosscholarship.com/

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Source: GRW