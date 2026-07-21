Chile's National Energy Commission (CNE) has approved the final terms of the 2026/01 Supply Tender, which will contract energy and capacity to serve regulated customers of distribution companies. The tender includes two blocks totaling 2,835 GWh per year once fully implemented and establishes conditions that facilitate participation from renewable energy projects and storage systems. The tender does not require awarded energy to come exclusively from renewable sources and does not set technology-specific quotas. However, all bids must be backed by new or existing generation assets using primary ...

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