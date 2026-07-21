Global KYB data provider Kyckr records strongest results in its two-decade history

46% revenue growth as demand for business verification data accelerates globally

45 new clients acquired in the last 12 months

Kyckr, the global KYB data provider, today reports annual revenue growth of 46% for the financial year ended June 2026. Growth was driven by intensifying regulatory pressure in regions like Australia and North America, where regulated firms are under mounting pressure to demonstrate that KYB processes are built on verified, current data rather than static third-party sources.

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The Kyckr team celebrates a strong start to 2026.

McKinsey estimates the financial industry still detects only around 2% of global financial crime flows. Kyckr's own research points to data infrastructure as a critical challenge, with poor data playing a factor in 68% of UK FCA enforcement actions over the last five years.

Over the past twelve months, Kyckr added 45 new clients, including a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) as defined by the Financial Stability Board adding to the six it already supports. The company also passed a milestone 50 AML orchestration partners, extending its reach across the compliance technology ecosystem. Notable new partners include Athennian in North America and Infotrack in Australia.

Following the appointment of Steve Lamb as CEO in August 2025, who previously served as Head of Product and Chief Operating Officer with the company, Kyckr has recruited a new senior leadership team which includes Ian Jones (formerly Equiniti) as Chief Technology Officer, and Andrew Kellett (formerly Thirdfort) as Head of Customer Delivery. Further commercial appointments have joined from Veriff and Moody's in recent months.

Kyckr enters its 20th year as one of the longest-established KYB data providers in the market. Founded to solve the persistent problem of fragmented, unreliable corporate registry data, the company has built one of the most comprehensive live registry networks in the industry, now connecting regulated firms to over 300 official sources worldwide.

Kyckr has a programme of product launches and international event activity planned to mark the milestone during the second half of 2026. This includes further investment in its core registry network, and preparations for the shift toward reusable business identity under the European Business Wallet framework.

Steve Lamb, CEO, Kyckr, said: "It's a testament to the work of our incredible team that in its milestone 20th year, Kyckr has just delivered its strongest ever financial performance. The foundational KYB requirements for regulated firms are shifting, and demand for live company register data is only going to increase further. Over the past year we've recruited a new senior team, redrawn the product roadmap and expanded our network of partners to ensure our clients are ahead of changing requirements, not caught out by them. Our strong business performance this year is just the beginning."

About Kyckr

Kyckr is a KYB data provider, connecting regulated firms to live company and beneficial ownership data from more than 300 official corporate registries worldwide. Kyckr's platform helps banks, fintechs, professional services firms and enterprises verify business customers with confidence, meet their AML and regulatory obligations, and fight financial crime. Now in its 20th year, Kyckr serves clients across banking, fintech, payments, professional services and insurance globally.

Learn more at www.kyckr.com

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Media contact

Cat Lenheim

ThoughtLDR

kyckr@thoughtldr.com