Report Details Key Advancements In Carbon Reduction, Carbon Transparency And Renewable Energy Adoption

Carbon Reductions: Logitech achieved a 49% reduction in Scope 1 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to baseline years 1

Logitech achieved a 49% reduction in Scope 1 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to baseline years Carbon Transparency: 100% of target Logitech products now have a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint study 2 available, allowing customers to make more informed decisions

100% of target Logitech products now have a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint study available, allowing customers to make more informed decisions Circular Materials: 81% of Logitech products are manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastics3

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced progress against its sustainability goals with the release of its Fiscal Year 2026 Impact Highlights Report. Notably, the company reported a 49% reduction in Scope 1 2 emissions and a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to its baseline years.

"Over the past two decades, Logitech has increasingly placed sustainability at the heart of our business. And today, that long-term commitment is yielding significant results," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech CEO. "We embed our Design for Sustainability practices into every aspect of our business, from our values to our global supply chain, because doing good for people and the planet, is good for business."

Progress by Designing for Sustainability

Logitech's progress is driven by its Design for Sustainability (DfS) approach. DfS ensures sustainability is built into every aspect of the business including company values, governance, people, products, processes, manufacturing and supply chain.

"We work to deeply understand our impact through lifecycle analyses that provide data and insights for both Logitech and the industry," said Elaine Laird, Chief People Sustainability Officer. "We apply these insights at scale to innovate and reduce the environmental impact of our product portfolio. We endeavor to do this with transparency and accountability, to build trust among our stakeholders and to drive meaningful progress."

Designing for Sustainability continues to drive measurable progress, including:

Carbon Reduction : Achieved a 49% reduction in Scope 1 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to baseline years 1

: Achieved a 49% reduction in Scope 1 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to baseline years Carbon Avoidance: Avoided more than 200,000 tCO2e 4

Avoided more than 200,000 tCO2e Carbon Transparency: 100% of target products now have a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint study 2 available, allowing customers to make more informed decisions

100% of target products now have a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint study available, allowing customers to make more informed decisions Circular Materials: 81% of Logitech products are manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastics 5

81% of Logitech products are manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastics User Repairability: Expanded Logitech's collaboration with iFixit to support 69 product lines with spare parts and step-by-step repair guides, tripling the number of lines supported from two years ago

Expanded Logitech's collaboration with iFixit to support 69 product lines with spare parts and step-by-step repair guides, tripling the number of lines supported from two years ago Resource-Efficient Packaging: Removed 2,500 tonnes of packaging material over the past three years through methods like removing plastic clamshells and lightweighting shipping container layouts 6

Removed 2,500 tonnes of packaging material over the past three years through methods like removing plastic clamshells and lightweighting shipping container layouts PVC-free: 55% of all product lines shipped are now PVC-free, up from 44% in the prior year7

Logitech's efforts have been recognized broadly. The company was recently included in the top 50 of TIME Magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies, listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index and recognized as one of Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies.

More information

More information on Logitech's sustainability initiatives can be found in the FY26 Impact Highlights and on the website at Logitech.com/sustainability.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

____________________ 1 Third-party verified; calculated as absolute emissions reductions against Logitech's stated baseline years (CY2019 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and CY2021 for Scope 3 emissions), in accordance with the GHG Protocol. 2 92% of Dec. 2025 units shipped had a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint. This represents 100% coverage of products within the defined target boundary, which excludes certain low-volume and other specified products. 3 Percentage of Dec. 2025 product lines shipped which have post-consumer recycled plastic. 4 Third-party verified; calculated as emissions avoided during CY25 through the implementation of relevant Logitech programs, compared with the do-nothing scenario of zero intervention. 5 Percentage of Dec. 2025 product lines shipped which have post-consumer recycled plastic. 6 Calculated as the weight of packaging material removed during CY23-CY25 through the implementation of packaging optimisation programs, compared with a do-nothing scenario of zero intervention. 7 Percentage of Dec. 2025 product lines shipped which have no detectable presence of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com

