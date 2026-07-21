Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: 60th Ahmadiyya Muslim Convention to Unite 50,000 in Hampshire for Peace, and a Celebration of Muslim Britishness

With nationalism and division on the rise, Jalsa Salana UK 2026 marks six decades in Britain with a message that faith and country belong together

London, UK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK's Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will host Britain's largest Muslim convention. More than 50,000 people from over 100 countries will gather at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in rural Hampshire for three days of worship and reflection, and a timely, unified call for peace at a moment of mounting global instability and domestic division.

Six decades after the convention was first held in Britain, this milestone Jalsa Salana stands as a powerful counter-narrative to the idea that Muslim communities are insular or set apart. The event celebrates how Ahmadi Muslims are both proudly British and devoutly Islamic, rejecting all forms of extremism and contributing actively to British civic life, from feeding the homeless and giving blood to raising millions of pounds for British charities.

At a time when public discourse can cast British identity and Islamic faith as being in tension, Jalsa Salana UK offers living proof of the harmony between the two. Loyalty to one's country is, for Ahmadi Muslims, a fundamental part of the faith. Previous conventions have drawn MPs, faith leaders and civic officials, and last year a message of support was also received from His Majesty King Charles III, who sent his "warmest good wishes to all those who are present for a memorable event."

The convention is addressed across all three days by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who has delivered keynote addresses at the UK Parliament, the United States Congress and the European Parliament. His addresses will urge global leaders to choose dialogue and justice over force:

"I firmly believe that justice is a universal principle that serves as the guarantor of peace at every level of society and amongst the people of all faiths and beliefs. Religious differences should never cause a person to reject wisdom from the follower of another faith or tradition."

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said:

"For sixty years this convention has shown what true Islam really looks like: open, peaceful and devoted to the service of others. With rising division and hate in Britain, we answer hatred with service and division with unity. That is the message we will carry, as we always have, 'Love for all, hatred for none.'"

Convention highlights

Global Pledge of Allegiance: tens of thousands join hands in a continuous human chain across nationalities - a symbol of unity and a stand against extremism.

Keynote addresses: daily speeches by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad calling for peace through justice, broadcast worldwide.

A gathering of nations: participants from over 100 countries, with proceedings translated live into up to 20 languages on site.

Humanitarian showcase: exhibitions on relief work led by Humanity First in over 50 countries, including in conflict zones such as Gaza.

Event details

Dates: 24-26 July 2026.

Location: Hadeeqatul Mahdi, Oaklands Farm, Alton, Hampshire - a 210-acre site transformed by over 7,000 volunteers into an event village of more than 240 marquees.

Broadcast: live and free-to-air on MTA International.

Press: media accreditation available upon request; interviews and high-resolution images available.

Hashtags: JalsaUK.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Register to attend or apply for media accreditation at: www.jalsa.org.uk

Learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK at: www.ahmadiyyauk.org

Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a peaceful, revivalist Islamic movement now established in more than 210 countries. Its UK chapter was founded in 1913 and has 150 branches, making it one of the oldest established Muslim communities in Britain. The Community's motto is "Love for All, Hatred for None."

For interviews, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Head of External Relations

Department of External Affairs

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK

Mahmood.Rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

Mahmoodrafiq2@gmail.com (personal)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7971060962

Attachments

Jalsa Salana UK, the Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Hadeeqatul Mahdi, site of the Jalsa Salana UK

Mahmood Rafiq Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org