Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2063 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359263XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2064 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359259XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2065 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359259XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2066 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2067 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2068 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2069 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1 each) Certificates relating to the Series 2070 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1) Certificates relating to the Series 2071 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and debt-like Synergy Limited due 21/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer securities XS3359260XXX -- of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 21/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3369148XXX -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436916 EQS News ID: 2368784 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)