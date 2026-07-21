inMOLA Launches AI-Powered Marketing Decision Engine That Tells Brands What to Do Next

Built on proprietary algorithms drawn from 25 years of frontline marketing leadership, inMOLA scores a brand against its live competitive set and returns the single next move that matters - not another dashboard.

Marketing in AI-Powered Decision Engine, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL & NEW YORK - inMOLA, an AI-powered marketing decision intelligence platform, today announced the broad availability of its decision engine - now spanning 64 interconnected modules - for brands, marketing teams and executives. inMOLA produces both a dedicated two-page report for executives and, depending on the topic, detailed reports running to dozens of pages for marketing teams. It reads a brand's standing against its live competitive set across marketing, brand and communications, scores it on a single 0-100 scale, and returns one prioritized next action and a 30-day plan - turning fragmented marketing data into decisions a leader can act on the same day.

inMOLA is neither a read-only dashboard nor a one-off consulting engagement. It encodes the strategic depth that international consulting firms typically deliver on six-figure budgets and makes it available as software, at scale - a continuously improving system of 64 interconnected modules that share signals with one another, each a deep read on one part of the business, together forming what inMOLA describes as the most comprehensive marketing decision system of its kind. Built over seven years on proprietary frameworks proven across major corporations and hundreds of brands and accelerated by AI, the module system is built to learn - on an architecture designed to grow well beyond the 64 modules available today. inMOLA calls this category Marketing Decision Intelligence.

At the center of the platform is a principle most marketing tools ignore: performance is relative. The inMOLA Score is a single 0-100 measure, but rather than a fixed grade it reads as a competitive benchmark - a brand is assessed against the peer set it actually competes with, so the score reflects real standing within a live ecosystem instead of an abstract number. The result is competitive truth rather than a vanity metric: a clear read on where a brand stands and the one move that deserves attention first. Because the read is relative rather than absolute, it does not simply flag that a brand has slipped; it shows where, against whom, and what to fix first.

That same competitive logic runs through the platform. Competitive Intelligence tracks 15 metrics across the marketing, brand and communications dimensions and reports month-over-month deltas, showing not only where a brand stands but the direction it is moving against rivals. Campaign Decision tells teams which campaigns to scale, hold or cut before budget is committed. Market Entry weighs the opportunity and risk of a new market against real competitive and demand signals. And AI Visibility - among the first modules of its kind - measures how often and how prominently a brand appears inside the AI engines where buyers increasingly begin their research, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity.

"Marketers don't have a data problem anymore - they have a decision problem," said Erkan Terzi, Founder & CEO of inMOLA. "A dashboard tells you what happened; a consultant gives you a snapshot and leaves. We spent seven years building something different: 64 modules that talk to each other and keep improving, encoded with 25 years of award-winning marketing judgment. They don't just tell a brand what it did - they guide it in its decisions. There is nothing else like what we're doing today, and we're only at the beginning."

inMOLA is delivered across four lines - Core for enterprises, Spark for small and mid-sized businesses, Pulse for executives and personal brands, and Index, a monthly public ranking of brands across marketing, brand and communications. The platform is available now at app.inmola.com in 10+ languages, operated from offices in Istanbul and New York, with an enterprise deployment underway at Teknopark Istanbul, Türkiye's leading technology development zone. Following its launch in Türkiye, inMOLA is now bringing its decision engine to brands in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

The launch also brings inMOLA Pulse into focus - the platform's intelligence layer for executives and personal brands. Pulse applies the same decision engine to an individual leader's visibility, reputation and positioning, turning scattered signals about how a person is seen in the market into a clear, prioritized set of moves, with setup in under a week.

"Personal brands have become as strategic as corporate ones," said Terzi. "With Pulse, we're giving leaders the same decision-grade intelligence we built for companies - so they see not just how they're perceived, but the next move to make."

About inMOLA

inMOLA is a decision-oriented marketing intelligence engine that turns fragmented marketing data into trustworthy, measurable decisions. It delivers the strategic depth once reserved for six-figure consulting engagements as scalable software - it reports where a brand stands and recommends what it should do next. Built over seven years on proprietary algorithms developed across major corporations and hundreds of brands, the platform spans four product lines and 64 interconnected modules, runs in 10+ languages, and is operated by Bester Media, headquartered in Istanbul with a U.S. presence in New York. Learn more at inmola.com.

About Erkan Terzi

Erkan Terzi is the Founder & CEO of inMOLA. A marketing strategist and author with more than 25 years of experience, his books have been sold in 12 countries, and he was recognized among Türkiye's Best CMOs by Fast Company in 2024. He studied at UC Berkeley and MIT Sloan. More at erkanterzi.com.

An image accompanying this press release is available here: inMOLA Marketing Decision Engine

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For more information, press only: Erkan Terzi, Founder & CEO, inMOLA - media@inmola.com Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from inMOLA, please visit the inMOLA press room at inmola.com/press. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.