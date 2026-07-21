Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer GoodWe has released its EO G2 Series, a single-phase off-grid inverter platform designed to address unreliable grids, frequent power interruptions, and limited electricity access in rural and underserved areas across Africa. The new inverter series targets residential users, small businesses, and community-scale energy systems requiring reliable backup and off-grid power solutions under challenging operating conditions. "The challenge is no longer simply access to solar energy, but ensuring reliable power supply under real local conditions," said ...

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