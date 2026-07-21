DJ Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc (ALAG) Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8434 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18477178 CODE: ALAG ISIN: LU1681045XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG LEI Code: 5493006XPI2IO2VF4W97 Sequence No.: 436962 EQS News ID: 2369064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2369064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)