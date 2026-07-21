DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (MSRU) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.4102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26433892 CODE: MSRU ISIN: LU1861138XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 436997 EQS News ID: 2369134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2369134&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)