DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (ESDG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.9744 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627961 CODE: ESDG ISIN: LU2059756XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 437022 EQS News ID: 2369184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)