DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13337321 CODE: U10C ISIN: LU1407890XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 437013 EQS News ID: 2369166 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)