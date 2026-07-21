DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (UHYG) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.7978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 574055 CODE: UHYG ISIN: LU1435356XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 436986 EQS News ID: 2369112 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)