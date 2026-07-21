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Dow Jones News
21.07.2026 09:45 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc (GHYU) 
Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
21-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.9063 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1594476 
 
CODE: GHYU 
 
ISIN: LU2099295XXX 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2099295XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GHYU 
LEI Code:   213800NJSA5FHLC6HE45 
Sequence No.: 436924 
EQS News ID:  2368988 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2368988&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.