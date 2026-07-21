Bioz, Inc.: TargetMol Brings Publication-Backed Validation Across Its Extensive Global Research Product Portfolio

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Bioz , the company connecting scientists with peer-reviewed product evidence through suppliers' websites, announced its collaboration with TargetMol , a leading global provider of research reagents, small molecules, antibodies, and life science solutions. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges across its website, TargetMol is making it easier for researchers to evaluate products using publication-backed scientific validation directly within the digital purchasing experience.

By integrating Bioz Badges across key product webpages, TargetMol now enables users to seamlessly explore publications associated with its products without leaving the website. Researchers can instantly access citation data, publication snippets, Bioz Star Ratings, and real-world experimental applications directly from product webpages, providing valuable scientific context that helps accelerate purchasing decisions. By embedding publication intelligence directly into the customer journey, TargetMol is delivering a more transparent, evidence-driven experience for researchers around the world.

Since implementing Bioz solutions, TargetMol has strengthened researcher engagement by making scientific validation more accessible throughout its digital product catalog. By surfacing publication-backed evidence where purchasing decisions are made, the company is helping customers quickly understand how its products have been successfully used across diverse research applications.

"At TargetMol, we are committed to providing researchers with the resources they need to make informed decisions," said Fannie Cai , Marketing Supervisor at TargetMol. "Bioz Badges allow us to showcase the scientific evidence behind our products in an intuitive and accessible way, giving customers immediate access to peer-reviewed publications and helping build greater confidence throughout the product selection process."

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, the Bioz integration supports TargetMol's broader digital marketing strategy by increasing visibility into customer engagement with scientific content while strengthening the connection between its extensive product portfolio and the published research that validates it.

"TargetMol offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of research products, and Bioz is proud to help make the scientific validation behind those products more accessible," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By integrating publication intelligence directly into the product experience, TargetMol is empowering researchers to make faster, more informed decisions while strengthening confidence in the products they use to advance scientific discovery."

About Bioz



Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About TargetMol

TargetMol is a leading global supplier of high-quality research reagents supporting drug discovery and life science research. The company offers an extensive portfolio of products, including small molecule compounds, antibodies, inhibitors, peptides, recombinant proteins, assay kits, and other research tools used across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, metabolism, infectious disease, and many other scientific disciplines. Serving researchers worldwide, TargetMol is committed to accelerating scientific innovation by providing reliable products and comprehensive solutions for biomedical research.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/targetmol-brings-publication-backed-validation-across-its-extensive-g-1188679