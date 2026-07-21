HANZA AB: HANZA interim report April - June 2026

Second quarter 2026

Net sales increased by 70% to SEK 2,573 million (1,516).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 9%.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 9%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 218 million (106), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.5% (7.0). Operating profit amounted to 152 million (106), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.9 % (7.0). Items affecting comparability relate to staff reductions and wind-down costs within the Horizon program. For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 9.3% (7.0).

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.79 (1.13). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.85 (1.13).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 273 million (163).

First half of 2026

Net sales increased by 84% to SEK 5,219 million (2,842).

Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, sales increased by 14%.

Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, sales increased by 14%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 445 million (203), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.5% (7.1). Operating profit amounted to SEK 372 million (192), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.1% (6.8).

For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 9.6% (7.1).

For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 9.6% (7.1). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.90 (2.23).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.91 (2.03).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.91 (2.03). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 696 million (231).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report



"The second quarter once again confirms the strength of HANZA's business model. We delivered 9 percent organic growth, an operating margin of 9.3 percent in comparable units, and cash flow from operating activities of SEK 273 million. This represents profitable organic growth with strong cash conversion."

"HANZA BMK continues to show positive development. The operating margin increased from 7.3 percent in Q1 to 7.5 percent in Q2, while order intake rose. The integration is proceeding according to plan, and we expect the operating margin to continue to increase."

"We are taking the first two customer-driven steps toward HANZA 2028 through the Horizon program and the Fortaco acquisition. Horizon streamlines our industrial platform, while the Fortaco acquisition broadens the platform in heavy mechanics and complex assembly."

"The Fortaco acquisition is a good fit for HANZA both industrially and financially. The operations are profitable; the acquisition will contribute positively to earnings per share from the closing date, and the debt ratio should remain within our financial targets. Together with the BMK integration and Horizon, this gives us a stable foundation for achieving the goals of HANZA 2028."

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy

HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one

HANZA combines manufacturing clusters with advisory services to create simple, scalable,

and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Always in motion

HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies.

Founded in 2008, HANZA has grown to approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of SEK 10 billion.



HANZA's customers

include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi,

Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

This information is information that HANZA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 07:51 CEST.