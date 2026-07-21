As of June 30, Italy had 3,630 active renewable energy communities (RECs), with a combined capacity of 302.9 MW, according to data published by the Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE). The smallest capacity category - systems up to 10 kW - accounts for nearly half of all REC configurations, with 1,673 installations. By contrast, only 35 RECs have a capacity above 1 MW. The total number of members, calculated based on connected points of delivery (PODs), stands at 37,821. The GSE also released updated figures on the impact of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...